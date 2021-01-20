Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Leader Uplift Announces New Board Member

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift , the only enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands, announced today that it is welcoming Jeffery L. Power as a new member to the company Board of Directors.

Mr. Power has over 30 years of industry experience in building and running investment, banking, and finance businesses. He currently serves as the Head of and Chief Investment Officer of Braeburn Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple Inc. that manages Apple's $200B+ investment portfolio.

"I am thrilled to join Uplift's Board and bring my finance and capital markets experience to support Uplift's rapid growth," said Jeffery Power. "As Buy Now, Pay Later becomes an essential feature for large merchants, I believe that Uplift is uniquely positioned to serve enterprises valuing complex merchandising, dynamic marketing and their own loyalty program."

Before joining Braeburn, Mr. Power built and managed multinational investment platforms at eBay and PayPal, and served as Treasurer of KKR Financial, where he was part of an executive team that created and took public a startup specialty finance company and raised and managed KKR Strategic Opportunities hedge funds. He also has prior experience at Wells Fargo & Company as SVP & Chief Risk Officer for Wholesale Banking Group and Corporate Treasury, and at the Office of the Comptroller where he served as a Commissioned National Bank Examiner.

"Jeff is a recognized leader in the world of finance and investments, and we are excited to add his expertise to the Uplift Board of Directors," said Brian Barth, CEO of Uplift. "We believe 2021 is going to be a breakthrough year for Buy Now, Pay Later solutions and Uplift is well positioned to generate significant growth as pent-up demand for travel expands. Jeff will play a significant role in the success of our growth."

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands. Through personalized, flexible payment options, Uplift helps consumers take control of their budget and experience a world of travel. Uplift's enterprise-ready offer engine matches consumers with the right payment plan at the right time, helping brands drive higher conversion while increasing customer loyalty. Uplift's complete range of flexible payment solutions are offered by leading travel brands throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com

