Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow by 33.3% Annually Through 2026

Jan 11, 2023, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts by Spend Category (Clothing & Footwear, Furniture, Travel & Accommodation, Sports & Entertainment) and By Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BNPL market size was valued at US$141.8 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 33.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The BNPL market report provides an executive-level overview of the BNPL market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.
This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market by spend category and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
Key Highlights
The global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market size was valued at US$141.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.3% during 2021-2026. Online payments are rapidly growing as more consumers are taking advantage of online shopping favoring growth. BNPL over the last couple of years has gained popularity as an alternative credit option, a trend expected to continue during the forecast period. The payment method has emerged as a popular choice with GenZ and Millennials.
Scope
- This report provides overview and service addressable market for BNPL market
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends
- It includes global market forecasts for the BNPL Market and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends
- It contains details of M&A deals in the BNPL space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of BNPL industry
- The detailed value chain consists of four layers: Lending layer, Open Banking layer, Security Provider layer, and Credit Bureaus layer
Reasons to Buy
- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market spend category, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies
- Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in BNPL markets
- The report highlights key spend category segments (furniture, electrical goods & home appliances, clothing & footwear, sports & fitness equipment, travel & accommodation, media & entertainment health & beauty, food & drink, and others)
- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in BNPL markets
- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help BFSI stakeholders, service providers, and other BNPL players succeed in growing the BNPL market globally
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Proliferation of Online Payments
- Growth of Social Media & E-Commerce
- Technological Advancements in Super Apps and Machine Learning
Market Challenges/Impediments
- BNPL Regulation
- Failure to Properly Disclose Terms and Conditions
- Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and BNPL Credit Approval Process
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 01 Executive Summary
1.1 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Snapshot
CHAPTER 02 Research Scope & Segmentation
CHAPTER 03 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Industry Trend Analysis
CHAPTER 04 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Revenue Opportunity
4.1 Global Market Revenue Snapshot
4.2 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market By Spend Category
CHAPTER 05 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Regional Outlook
CHAPTER 06 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Competitive Landscape
CHAPTER 07 Methodology and Scope
Companies Mentioned
- Affirm Inc.
- Afterpay Ltd
- Amazon Payments, Inc.
- Klarna Bank AB
- Mastercard Inc.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Sezzle Inc.
- Splitit Payment Ltd
- Visa Inc.
- Zip Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohys8a
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article