Buy Now, Pay Later: Leader Uplift Announces New Partnership With Southwest Airlines

Uplift is seeing strong pent-up consumer demand for travel as COVID-19 case counts decline and vaccinations ramp up. Using Uplift as a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment option gives Southwest ® customers the freedom to book trips when they are ready, and spread the cost over a series of affordable monthly payments. Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the Southwest.com booking process for a frictionless customer experience. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking along with the monthly payment amount, letting them take control of their budget and experience the travel that they deserve.

"Southwest Airlines is one of America's most beloved airlines, with a strong brand reputation based on a spirit of freedom and empowering customers with affordable travel," said Brian Barth , CEO of Uplift. "For travelers who already appreciate the low fares and world-renowned hospitality that Southwest is known for, the payment flexibility of Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later solutions will be another addition to Southwest's customer-friendly offerings."

Southwest Airlines is the latest major airline to partner with Uplift, joining 15 other airline partners. Uplift already had an existing partnership with Southwest Vacations and is now expanding that relationship through existing payment rails already in place with Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP); which is the global payment solution owned by the world's leading airlines of which Southwest is a shareholder and Issuer. Uplift's exclusive partnership with UATP enables fast, secure, and cost-effective payment settlement for airlines, offering BNPL options for Southwest flights.

"Southwest Customers are eager to fly again, and our expanding partnership with Uplift will help open up the possibilities of affordable travel to even more people, just in time for the summer vacation season and beyond," said Jonathan Clarkson , Managing Director of Loyalty, Partnerships, and Products for Southwest Airlines. "Customer loyalty is extremely important to Southwest Airlines, making Uplift a great partner to help support our business objectives."

Uplift's flexible payment options are available for purchases as low as $100. As an example of how the installment pricing works: instead of paying $300 upfront for airfare, a customer can book their flight today with $0 down and travel anytime, and spread the cost of their trip over 11 monthly payments of * $29 each.

* Down payment may be required. Actual terms are based on the Customer's credit score and other factors. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including Iowa and West Virginia. All loans offered through Uplift on Southwest.com are issued by CBW Bank, Member FDIC.

Uplift flexible payment options are available now on Southwest.com —head on over to view Southwest's latest deals.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton, both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs, both on March 11; as well as Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif., both on April 12; and will begin service to Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. The Company also has announced an intention to initiate new service to Bellingham, Wash., later this year.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands. Through personalized, flexible payment options, Uplift provides consumers with a better way to pay for the meaningful purchases that matter most, the ones that elevate people's lives. Uplift's enterprise-ready offer engine matches consumers with the right payment plan at the right time, helping brands unlock higher conversion while building customer loyalty. Uplift's complete range of flexible payment solutions are offered by leading travel brands throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com

