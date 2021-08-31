Buy Now, Pay Later Leader Uplift Launches Partnership with Sixthman, Curator of Festival-style Cruise Experiences at Sea

Featuring well-known performers such as KISS, Kesha, and Melissa Etheridge, Sixthman festivals are unforgettable cruise vacation experiences that breakdown boundaries between guests and their favorite music artists, athletes, actors, and comedians. Festival goers have the opportunity to encounter truly immersive experiences, including unique concerts, activities with artists, and other activations over the course of their trip creating one-of-a-kind memories. No matter the preference - from rock music, to professional wrestling and beyond these festival experiences are truly a memorable adventure at sea.

"The fundamental Sixthman core values of going above and beyond to both build community and provide amazing guest experiences continue to be central to all that we do," said Joy Todaro, Senior Manager Community Relations for Sixthman.

"Partnering with Uplift allows us to set the stage to nurture and grow that community further by providing a range of flexible payment options to our guests. We are excited to make the unforgettable Sixthman experience even more attainable as we continue to grow our passionate fan base."

Uplift is currently available for any new cruise bookings by calling Sixthman directly at 1-877-749-8462 or for existing reservations via log-in to the guest's Sixthman account. On the horizon, Uplift installments will expand to 100% of all booking channels inclusive of new reservations on desktop and mobile. Customers will see the total cost at the time of booking along with the monthly payment amount making vacation budgeting effortless. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties and guests can travel even before completing all scheduled payments.

Uplift partners with more than 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options that help people make meaningful purchases and get the most out of their travel experiences.

Sixthman guests can pay through Uplift's flexible payment options for purchase amounts beginning at $300. For example, a guest may select a $2,000 multi-day cruise experience, and instead of paying the entire amount up front, customers apply for an interest-based loan and pay just $178 at the time of booking and spread the remaining cost over 11 easy monthly installments of $178.

"We are delighted to add Sixthman, as another cruise partner offering Uplift's buy now pay later payment options," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer for Uplift.

"The immersive festivals and events produced by Sixthman along with a dedicated community and avid following make Sixthman the ideal partner. We look forward to empowering their guests with a budget friendly way to experience this for themselves."

Uplift's BNPL flexible payment options are now available for Sixthman bookings on their most popular festivals, beginning October 21, 2021 -

For a full list of upcoming Sixthman cruises, festivals and travel experiences visit: https://www.sixthman.net/festivals . To utilize Uplift's flexible payment options call 1-877-749-8462.

About Sixthman

Since 2001 Sixthman, a Norwegian Cruise Line Subsidiary offering a unique festival-style cruise experience at Sea has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guest's unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and brands. Holiday-makers have the unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in interactive, carefully curated events that celebrate community all whilst taking in dream destinations including the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico and The Bahamas. Sixthman fans now have the opportunity to select festivals at sea in Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. Further excitement is just around the corner in 2022 with expansion to include festivals through the Greek Isles.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late or early payment fees. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com

