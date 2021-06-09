Buy Now, Pay Later Leader Uplift Launches Partnership with Vegas.com as Las Vegas, Nevada Tops List of Summer Travel Hot Spots

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands, has launched a new partnership with Las Vegas travel booking platform Vegas.com. According to travel booking data from Uplift, domestic travel is heating up in the U.S., with air travel bookings up 73% compared to a year ago. The Uplift Leisure Travel Trend Tracker reveals that Las Vegas is named the second most popular U.S. city destination for travelers this summer with Florida taking the first spot. According to Uplift, Nevada travel bookings increased 97% since Q4 2020 in addition, Florida has increased 134%.

"Las Vegas is looking forward to a big summer season as more Americans start to travel again, and we are excited to offer another option for customers to manage their budgets and create affordable travel plans so they can enjoy Vegas to the fullest," said Adam White, Chief Operating Officer for Vegas.com. "Buy Now, Pay Later payment options are becoming part of the new industry standard in booking travel."

Customers can book many of the most popular hotels, and packages via Vegas.com mobile website while using Uplift's flexible payment options to pay for their trip. By using Uplift as a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment option, consumers can book their Las Vegas vacation at any time and spread the cost of the trip over affordable monthly payments. Additional applications on desktop along with booking airfare, shows and attractions will follow later this summer.

"Americans are eager to travel again, and we're seeing a huge uptick in bookings for Las Vegas as one of the most in-demand marquee vacation destinations," said Brian Barth, CEO of Uplift. "Vegas.com offers some of the best travel packages for Las Vegas, including airfares, hotels, shows and attractions. Partnering with Vegas.com will help bring Uplift's flexible payment options to a wider audience of travelers and help people make memories in one of the most exciting travel destinations in the world."

Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the Vegas.com booking process. When booking a trip on Vegas.com, customers have the option to use Uplift to Buy Now, Pay Later. During the booking and payment process, consumers are able to see the total cost of their trip (including details on their future monthly payments), giving them full visibility of their travel costs while enabling them to closely manage their budget. Uplift's flexible payment options are available on Vegas.com for purchases beginning at $200 with no down payment required at the time of booking.

How it works

As an example of how the installment pricing works: instead of paying $1,000 upfront for airfare and hotel, a customer can book their trip today with zero down, and spread the cost of their trip over 6 months at $174 per month or 11 monthly payments at $98 per month.

Uplift partners with dozens of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options to help more people get the travel experiences that they deserve. Uplift is offered on more than 75% of incoming flights into Las Vegas.

Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking on Vegas.com.

About Vegas.com

Vegas.com is the only online travel agency in the world that can invite you to Las Vegas, not just tell you to go there. We live in Vegas. We work here, play here, and party here. We're your Vegas insiders with all the on-the-ground and behind-the-scenes intelligence you need to know. Plus, we serve up the best deals on shows, hotels, vacation packages, tours, attractions, dining and nightlife. In a city with lots to do and lots of secrets, it pays to know someone who can help you go from having a nice time to having the time of your life. Plan your best Las Vegas vacation with Vegas.com.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay overtime with no late or early payment fees. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com.

