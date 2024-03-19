Buy Now Pay Later Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2030, Featuring PayPal, Affirm, Klarna, LatitudePay, Perpay, Zip, Sezzle, Splitit, Laybuy and Payl8r

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global buy now pay later market was valued at about USD 179.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3327.9 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of over 44.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The report on the global buy now pay later market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030 and provides analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global buy now pay later market over the period of 2021-2030.

A Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global buy now pay later market over the period of 2021-2030. Furthermore, a Growth Matrix provided in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

The surge in e-commerce platforms offering online payment methods is fueling rapid expansion.

The surging smartphone usage and faster internet connections have empowered both retailers and customers to engage in digital payments driving the buy now pay later market growth.

Restraints

Limited awareness about the service and the abundance of various payment choices might hinder the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Affordable and convenient payment services of buy now pay later platforms create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Report Segmentation

The global buy now pay later market is segmented on the basis of channel, and application.

By Channel

Online

Point-of-sale (POS)

By Application

Retail Goods

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Company Profiles

PayPal Holdings

Affirm

Klarna

LatitudePay

Perpay

Zip Co

Sezzle

Splitit

Laybuy Holdings

Payl8r

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the buy now pay later market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the buy now pay later market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global buy now pay later market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

A Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Buy Now Pay Later Market Highlights

2.2. Buy Now Pay Later Market Projection

2.3. Buy Now Pay Later Market Regional Highlights



Chapter 3. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Buy Now Pay Later Market



Chapter 4. Buy Now Pay Later Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. PayPal Holdings Inc.

5.2.2. Affirm, Inc.

5.2.3. Klarna Inc.

5.2.4. LatitudePay

5.2.5. Perpay Inc.

5.2.6. Zip Co Limited

5.2.7. Sezzle

5.2.8. Splitit

5.2.9. Laybuy Holdings LTD

5.2.10. Payl8r



Chapter 6. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel

6.1. Online

6.2. Point-of-sale (POS)



Chapter 7. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Application

7.1. Retail Goods

7.2. Media & Entertainment

7.3. Healthcare & Wellness

7.4. Consumer Electronics

7.5. Automotive

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Region 2023-2030

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel

8.1.3.1. The U.S. Buy Now Pay Later Market

8.1.3.2. Canada Buy Now Pay Later Market

8.1.3.3. Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Market

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel

8.2.3.1. Germany Buy Now Pay Later Market

8.2.3.2. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Market

8.2.3.3. France Buy Now Pay Later Market

8.2.3.4. Italy Buy Now Pay Later Market

8.2.3.5. Rest of Europe Buy Now Pay Later Market

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. RoW

