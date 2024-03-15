Buy Now Pay Later Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2030, Featuring Affirm, Klarna, Splitit Payments, Sezzle and Perpay

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global buy now pay later market looks promising with opportunities in the retail, healthcare, leisure & entertainment, and automotive markets. The global buy now pay later market is expected to reach an estimated $1,209.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of digital wallets and continuous expansion of e-commerce industry.

Buy Now Pay Later Key Market Insights

Online is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, retail will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of BNPL solutions in this industry to enable clients to conveniently spread out the cost of the purchase over a period of prearranged, interest-free payments.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of key players in the region.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Buy now pay later market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Buy now pay later market size by channel type, enterprise size, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Buy now pay later market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different channel types, enterprise sizes, end use industries, and regions for the buy now pay later market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the buy now pay later market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes a forecast for the global buy now pay later by channel type, enterprise size, end use industry, and region.



Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel Type

Online

POS

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Buy Now Pay Later Market by End Use Industry

Retail

Healthcare

Leisure & Entertainment

Automotive

Others

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies buy now pay later companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the buy now pay later companies profiled in this report include:

Affirm

Klarna

Splitit Payments

Sezzle

Perpay

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the buy now pay later market by channel type (online and pos), enterprise size (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), end use industry (retail, healthcare, leisure & entertainment, automotive, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel Type

3.3.1: Online

3.3.2: POS

3.4: Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Enterprise Size

3.4.1: Large Enterprises

3.4.2: Small & Medium Enterprises

3.5: Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Retail

3.5.2: Healthcare

3.5.3: Leisure & Entertainment

3.5.4: Automotive

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Region

4.2: North American Buy Now Pay Later Market

4.3: European Buy Now Pay Later Market

4.4: APAC Buy Now Pay Later Market

4.5: ROW Buy Now Pay Later Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Affirm

Klarna

Splitit Payments

Sezzle

Perpay

