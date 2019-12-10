Buy-Now-Pay-Later Platform Afterpay Leverages Leanplum Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum, the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, today announced that Afterpay , an innovative digital platform that offers interest-free installment plans for online and instore (in Australia & New Zealand) purchases, is using its solution to improve engagement through data-driven personalization.

Afterpay allows customers to shop from the name brands they love and pay by making four interest-free payment installments every two weeks instead of one up-front lump sum. This fresh spin on purchasing inhibits credit debt; appealing strongly to Millennial and Gen Z consumers by giving them the freedom to purchase products they need, without the financial stress of an upfront lump sum.

As Afterpay expanded from Australia into the global marketplace, user acquisition grew rapidly. In order to translate the expansion of the largely Millennial customer base into long-term revenue growth, having an optimized onboarding process and first-purchase customer journey was critical.

Afterpay selected Leanplum as its marketing solution to connect, engage and grow user activity because of the platform's multi-channel capacity, intuitive user interface and unparalleled data analytics on customer behavior and campaign insights.

"As our user base continued to grow on an exponential basis, we sought a partner that could help us offer our customers a personalized user experience at scale with active and timely engagements," said Frazer Adnam, CRM marketing director at Afterpay. "Leanplum gives us the ability to trigger communications at key moments in the customer journey, which helps optimize our user experience."

"We're delighted with the results Afterpay has seen using our multi-channel marketing platform," said Athena Koutsonikolas, vice president of marketing at Leanplum. "We have no doubt that Afterpay's success will continue to grow due to its innovative and accessible payment solution and its ability to keep customers engaged with personalized, multi-touch experiences."

Read the case study to learn more.

About Afterpay

Afterpay has transformed the way people pay by allowing shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple installments over a short period of time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly, without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Afterpay is offered by 40,000 of the world's best retailers and has more than 6.1 million active customers globally. The solution is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States. and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to be the world's most-loved way to pay.

More information can be found at www.afterpay.com .

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform helps forward-looking brands like Tinder and Tesco meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth. Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America . Download the media kit and learn more at www.leanplum.com .

