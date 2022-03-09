Buy Now, Pay Later Provider Credova makes big moves in Bitcoin with IDX

Credova announced that it has allocated some of its treasury assets to IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Mutual Fund Tweet this

Andrew Swan, Chief Executive Officer of IDX noted "Credova Financial is a perfect example of who this fund is designed to provide exposure for. As we continue to see adoption of bitcoin increasing, institutional and corporate investors are seeking risk-managed exposure to this asset class, particularly if it's a corporate treasury which may need to call on that cash at any time."

About Credova: Credova Financial is the leading outdoor sporting goods point-of-sale financing platform providing buy now, pay later solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API eCommerce solution. Through the Credova platform and integrated API solution, consumers gain access to multiple financing solutions for their purchases, allowing them to buy now and pay over time.

About IDX: IDX is an SEC regulated Asset manager with $600M AUM/AUA and serves as adviser of the IDX RiskManaged Bitcoin Fund (BTDIX) as well as the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Trust, the IDX Risk-Managed Ethereum Trust and the IDX Risk-Weighted DeFi Trust. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please call (800) 403-4349 for product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing. This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.

SOURCE Credova