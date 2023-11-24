Buy One, Get One Deal for Connecticut Art Trail Passport-Journals Available for the Holiday Season

News provided by

Connecticut Art Trail

24 Nov, 2023, 08:45 ET

Passport-Journals grant free admission and other perks at 24 museums and cultural sites across Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connecticut Art Trail is offering a special promotion for the holiday season, inviting anyone who purchases a Connecticut Art Trail Passport-Journal to receive a second at no charge.

The Passport-Journal is a signature offering of the Connecticut Art Trail, granting the holder free admission to all 24 member museums and cultural sites on the Trail for one year. It also provides a variety of other perks, including discounts, free admission for guests, and complimentary gifts.

"The Passport-Journal is the best way to experience the Connecticut Art Trail, offering a great incentive to explore our state's rich artistic offerings," said Carey Mack Weber, President of the Connecticut Art Trail and the Frank and Clara Meditz Executive Director at Fairfield University Art Museum. "The buy one, get one offer invites people to take full advantage of the Passport-Journal's benefits, giving them an opportunity to experience the Trail as a family."

Delamar Hotels will again sponsor a grand prize giveaway in 2024, offering an overnight stay and 60-minute couple's massage at a Delamar Hotel location chosen by the winner. Anyone who visits all Connecticut Art Trail sites and returns a completed Passport-Journal is eligible for a drawing for this prize.

The Passport-Journal includes information on each member of the Connecticut Art Trail as well as sections for holders to take notes, record their favorite places and best moments, and sketch a favorite location or piece of art. It can be purchased online or in person at any member location for $35.

The buy one, get one deal is available from November 15th through December 30th. Anyone who purchases a Passport-Journal during this period and does not wish to receive an additional one has the option of declining the offer.

Learn more about the Connecticut Art Trail at ctarttrail.org

SOURCE Connecticut Art Trail

