Buy Safely and Travel Safely with Amtrak Gift Cards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are shopping from your smartphone or your desktop for "Cyber Monday" – or returning a Black Friday purchase to a store – Amtrak can help you check items off your holiday list with Amtrak Gift Cards.

Available via an Amtrak app, on Amtrak.com or at select gift card kiosks at mass merchants across the country, you can choose any amount up to $500 and buy gift cards that never expire, carry no redemption fees and can be delivered by email or postal mail. They can be used for booking online, in our app, by phone or in staffed stations.

Online purchasers can choose among several card faceplate designs or look for the Amtrak brand and our distinctive shade of blue among the gift cards on store kiosks or displays at check-out lines. Terms and conditions for using the cards are posted on our website.

With a medical director and with the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, we studied, analyzed and made improvements to the Amtrak travel experience for the safety and health of our people and travelers. In an effort to simplify and safeguard the travel experience, several cleaning, contact-free and safety measures have been implemented into every part of the customer journey, including requiring face masks at all times, limiting bookings, signage to promote distancing and more. Through a partnership with RB, the makers of Lysol, Amtrak is enhancing its cleaning and disinfection measures in key high touch, high traffic areas.

Amtrak customers can also avoid traffic and enjoy free Wi-Fi on most trains, plenty of leg room, no middle seats, and private rooms on routes across the U.S.

SOURCE Amtrak

