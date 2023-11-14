Buy Sod Announces Re-Brand to SodStar in 2024

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy Sod and SodStar are excited to announce their decision to redefine the company's brand portfolio by unifying its transportation and sod production brands under SodStar in 2024. The sod production division was originally established in 2002, under the brand name Buy Sod. As the Buy Sod brand evolved into a multi-state agribusiness producing next generation sod varieties spanning thousands of acres, it also became one of the most sought-after resources for professional turfgrass expertise across the Southeast. In 2016, the SodStar brand was introduced, originally to focus on the transportation and logistics facets of the business. After several years of operating as sister-companies, the company has decided to unify both brands under SodStar in 2024. As the company enters its next phase of growth, the transportation unit will be renamed to SodStar Transportation, while turfgrass professionals such as golf course superintendents, landscape contractors and athletic field managers will be served under the SodStarPRO brand. A new, direct-to-consumer products and services vertical will operate under the SodStar banner.

Charles Harris, the Chief Executive Officer and co-owner of Buy Sod and SodStar, shared that, "Over the last 7 years, the SodStar brand has gained industry recognition, particularly for its exceptional delivery fleet, while Buy Sod has continued to grow serving professional turfgrass users with superior quality products and service across the Southeast. As we enter our next phase of growth, our leadership team identified the need to unite behind one brand moving forward and SodStar was the clear choice. Growing things is in our DNA, and our new tagline, "Never Stop Growing," perfectly captures our belief that investing in the personal growth of our people and committing to continuous improvement will drive our company to Never Stop Growing in the future."

Clark Wooten, the Chief Operating Officer and co-owner of Buy Sod and SodStar states, "Aligning our business under the SodStar brand provides clarity both internally to employees and externally to customers. We are all aligned, as SodStar, to strive toward achieving our mission and vision by living our core values as we enter this next phase of strategic growth."

Company ownership will remain unaltered by this transition. During the co-brand period, which will extend into 2024, both the Buy Sod and SodStar brands will continue to be visible serving customers to ensure a smooth transition. This co-brand period provides valuable time and opportunity to educate our people, valued clients, and the industry about our brand transition before making the exclusive move to the SodStar brand later in 2024.

About the SodStar Brand

SodStar, formerly known as Buy Sod, has a widespread network of sod farms throughout the Southeast, covering thousands of acres and a range of hardiness zones and soil types. We grow next generation turfgrass varieties under a strict, certified production protocol to ensure a quality, true-to-type product for the end user. No matter what type of site you manage — golf course, sports field, lawn/landscape, commercial property, park, cemetery, or roadside right-of-way — we have your best quality turfgrass solution.

SodStar produces branded, high-performance varieties that have been thoroughly tested in research trials, with proven qualities that deliver dependable results. All our cultivars are grown under rigorous certification protocols, ensuring the genetic purity and integrity of whichever turfgrass you select.

Equally important, our proprietary, SodStar360 ERP system provides customers with real-time, inventory and delivery options, "on demand" in just a few seconds. We provide a one-hour delivery window the day prior to delivery with a link to our GPS truck tracking service for "on demand" updates while the truck is in route. Our mission is to cultivate a competitive edge by producing superior products delivered with world class service on demand.

Visit SodStar.com and Buysod.com for more information.

