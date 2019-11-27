Buyaladdin Joins Overstock's Affiliate Program Connecting Asia-Pacific-Based Consumers with Millions of Products Online

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyaladdin.com, Inc. announced today that it has joined the Affiliate Program of online retail leader Overstock.com. Buyaladdin will now have access to Overstock's large assortment of new home goods products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. Buyaladdin plans to launch this initiative in the first quarter of 2020.

tZERO, the global leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets, provided business and technology consulting services to the ABBC Foundation to assist the company in joining Overstock's affiliate partner program.

"We are thrilled to join Overstock's affiliate program to expose the Asian consumer market to products from one of the largest online retailers in the U.S. We believe that online shoppers in Asia who want control of how they purchase goods will be excited to access Overstock's wide variety of products via Buyaladdin," said Geun-Woo Lee, CSO of Buyaladdin.com. "We are excited to take the first steps in collaborating with Overstock and tZERO and hope to partner with them on future strategic opportunities in the digital assets space."

"We are glad to welcome Buyaladdin and its potential customer base to our affiliate program as a new global partner," said Ryan Sorensen, Director of Affiliate Partnerships at Overstock.

"Buyaladdin is a big player in the Asian market," said Saum Noursalehi, CEO of tZERO. "We look forward to exploring potential capital markets opportunities with Buyaladdin in the region."

About Buyaladdin

Buyaladdin.com, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, USA with R&D and Service Center located in Dubai, UAE, is the first ever multi-payment shopping service system in the world. The payment system features on absolute freedom brought to global buyers in choosing method of payments among fiat currency, credit card and crypto-currency. To learn more about the Buyaladdin e-commerce platform, please visit www.buyaladdin.com.

SOURCE Buyaladdin.com

Related Links

http://www.buyaladdin.com

