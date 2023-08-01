Buybestgear Celebrate the Epic 2nd Anniversary Sale

Amazing E-bike Deals! 2nd Anniversary with Buybestgear

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the mercury rises, so does the excitement, especially when it's the 2nd anniversary of the most popular online electric bike retailers - Buybestgear! From August 1 to September 3, they commemorate two successful years of providing high-quality electric bikes to Europe. They have planned thrilling events and astonishing offers to make this celebration even more remarkable. Click for shopping guide.

Revel in the Anniversary Week's Magnificent Sales

2nd Anniversary of Buybestgear! From Aug 1 - Aug 8! Up to €300 OFF!
Buybestgear Anniversary Week, from August 1, 9:00 GMT+2 to August 8, 9:00 GMT+2, is brimming with special offers for E-bikes, free gifts, and clearance sales that customers can't afford to miss. Customers can dive into the sea of discounts on the select products (e.g. Lankeleisi MG600 Plus, Vakole CO26 ) and enjoy superior savings up to €300 like never before.

Unbox the Delight with a Free Gift

In addition to mind-boggling deals, Buybestgear 2nd anniversary presents an additional perk - an enticing Accessory Bundle for free! This exclusive offer awaits to reward their loyal customers and first-time shoppers alike. Whether a seasoned e-bike enthusiast or a novice in the cycling realm, this is the best opportunity to get a dream E-bike.

Spin to Win: Embark on an Exciting Journey

In addition to the incredible sales and free gifts, there is also an adrenaline-pumping spin-to-win event. Nobody wants to miss out on the chance to win exclusive coupons, a sought-after 199€ accessory bundle, or even the grand prize - a spectacular 599€ Power Station.

Brand Sale: Experience the Quality at its Best

Starting from August 8, 9:00 GMT+2, enjoy the exclusive brand sale featuring two of their top ebike brands - Vakole, Engwe & Fafrees until August 21, and Lankeleisi & Cmacewheel until September 3. Experience world-class quality and impressive technology at unbeatable prices.

About Buybestgear and Their Advantages

Founded in 2021, Buybestgear has been on a mission to redefine the electric bicycle industry with its high-quality products, exceptional service, and preferential prices. Benefit from their local warehouse in Europe, they can deliver products in 7-10 business days. And they have live-chat service, which is rare among online stores to solve all customers' questions. Serving primarily the European market, they have established themselves as a trusted destination for electric bicycle enthusiasts.

