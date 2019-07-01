BuyBSV.com Launches to Allow People to BuyBSV

LONDON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Users can now buy Bitcoin SV (BSV) with VISA or MasterCard without the hassle of personal identification*; just buy immediately, straight into their wallet. On the new web service BuyBSV.com, the initial buy amount permitted is €100 (without identification) but users can upgrade levels thereafter (with identification) to buy up to €3,000 worth of BSV. (*No personal identification is required to buy smaller amounts of BSV below Anti-Money Laundering rule compliance thresholds for Know Your Customer requirements; identification is required for higher levels).

In a joint venture between virtual currency trading platform Coinify and CoinGeek, this is a new super-simple way to buy BSV; the only coin with a blockchain that scales (now), has utility (now) and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on (return to original Bitcoin protocol to be completed by February 2020). Furthermore, all CoinGeek revenues from this joint venture will go to the Bitcoin Association to help fund its work to grow the BSV ecosystem.

The BuyBSV.com service is currently available to customers in: Canada, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and United Kingdom but a further roll out to more countries will happen in due course.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is the original Bitcoin. It restores the original Bitcoin protocol, will keep it stable, and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto's white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.

Reflecting its mission to fulfil the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the "Satoshi Vision" or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably.

Bitcoin SV restores the original vision to ignite the future of Bitcoin:



Bitcoin, as restored in Bitcoin SV can replace every payment system in the world with a better user experience, a cheaper merchant cost, and a safer level of security.

Businesses can trust the Bitcoin SV brand to provide the stability and scale they need to commit investment and resources to use the BSV blockchain.

SOURCE Bitcoin SV