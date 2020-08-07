buybuy BABY® Brings Back Its Biggest Promotional Event The 'Big-Deal Baby Sale' In August

UNION, N.J., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- buybuy BABY® is thrilled to bring back its biggest promotional event the 'Big-Deal Baby Sale' with more than 100 items on sale. The sale which was first launched earlier this year, features storewide exclusive savings and offers on all the best brands and essentials for baby. Starting August 7 through August 16, customers will be able to receive super savings both in-store and online on top brands including UPPAbaby®, Chicco®, Graco® DockATot®, The Honest Company, and more.

"We're excited for the return of the Big-Deal Baby Sale which will provide even more savings for our customers to shop," said Glen Cary, Senior Vice President and General Manager of buybuy BABY. "As the leading baby specialty retailer in North America, we have incomparable storewide savings on everything from essentials to the latest gear and furniture, whether shopping for your family, completing a registry or a baby-shower gift."

"Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, our associate teams have taken exceptional steps to keep our stores safe for each other and our customers, remaining open for the essential items that families need for baby. We're pleased to offer our customers 2-hour Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and contactless Curbside Pickup services so they can safely and conveniently take advantage of these compelling offers."

buybuy BABY will be offering exclusive savings storewide on top baby brands and categories (select styles and models); highlights include:

50% off Graco ® Mode2Grow TS Marina and Second Seat Marina

Mode2Grow TS Marina and Second Seat Marina 40% off Baby Jogger ® City Tour Lux Stroller and City Tour Lux Accessories

City Tour Lux Stroller and City Tour Lux Accessories 25% off Select Carter's ®

25% off UPPAbaby ® VISTA V2 Stroller in Sierra

VISTA V2 Stroller in Sierra 20% off All UPPAbaby ® G-Lite and G-Luxe Strollers (All Colors)

G-Lite and G-Luxe Strollers (All Colors) 20% off Select Chicco Items

20% off Halo ® Sleepsacks ® and Swaddles

Sleepsacks and Swaddles 20% off Ubbi ® Diaper Pails

Diaper Pails 20% off Taylor & Westfield Nursery Furniture Collections

20% off All Aden+Anais ®

15% off Select Sorelle Cribs

10% off Willow ® Generation 3 Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump

Generation 3 Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump $100 off all Fisher Price ® Quinn Cribs

off all Fisher Price Quinn Cribs $75 off Graco Grows4Me Car Seats

off Graco Grows4Me Car Seats $30 off Owlet Cam WiFi Baby Monitor

Exclusive gift card with purchase offers include:

$10 Gift Card with $50 Boppy ® Purchase

Gift Card with Boppy Purchase $20 Gift Card with any Baby Bjorn Carrier or Travel Crib Purchase

Gift Card with any or Travel Crib Purchase $25 Gift Card for Every $100 Purchase on Select Ergobaby Carriers and Wraps

buybuy BABY offers a variety of tools, services, and baby registry perks customers can take advantage of including 2-hour Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, contactless Curbside Pickup, Price Match Promise, Personalized Gifts, Free Registry Goody Bag (in-store), visit buybuybaby.com for more information. To view the buybuy BABY offers, please visit https://www.buybuybaby.com/store/static/savingscenter.

About buybuy BABY:

buybuy BABY is the largest specialty baby retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

