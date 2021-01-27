buybuy BABY® Expands Design Squad® Suite Of Digital Shopping Services With Launch Of Interactive 3D Nursery Design Tool

According to a recent Decorist survey on nursey design trends, more than 75% of first-time parents and 58% of seasoned parents highly anticipate and enjoy the nursery design process; however, more than 50% of parents are daunted by the process of designing their nursery. The 3D Nursery Design Tool is a user-friendly feature that takes the stress out of designing the nursery by allowing customers to create and visualize a custom nursery design in real-time. Parents have the ability to swap furniture and decor such as cribs, dressers, gliders, bedding, rugs, paint color, and even wallpaper in and out of a room of their choice to create a personalized space. The program will offer fifteen pre-styled designer-curated nurseries or the option to start the design process from an empty room. Customers will be able to add items in the room directly to their cart or registry and have the option to save their designs or share via email.

"We know how important creating the perfect nursery is to our customers and are excited to expand our Design Squad services to make it easier and even more inspiring for parents to bring their nursery vision to life," said Patty Wu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of buybuy BABY. "By giving parents the opportunity to visualize their nursery before investing, with the ability to compare décor options side-by-side, the 3D Nursery Design Tool takes the stress out of the design process. Our new fast, safe, and convenient Store Pickup contactless Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery services mean we can have everything you need to create the nursery of your dreams in just a couple of hours. This allows parents to have more time to enjoy their new space with their baby."

The 3D Nursery Design Tool is the latest service added to the brand's Design Squad platform, a comprehensive and fully integrated resource powered by hundreds of professional interior designers, many of whom are parents themselves. The digital-first experience, available on buybuybaby.com, provides customers with a multi-faceted online solution to shop all their nursery needs, complemented by in-store support. These provide customers inspirational ideas and professional assistance that serves customers with any style or budget. The Design Squad suite of services also include:

Style Quiz | Don't know your style? Design Squad's fun and quick Baby Style Quiz can help customers determine the look that is right for them with just five easy questions.

Shoppable Nursery Ideas | For those customers wanting a quick and easy way to shop stylish nursery looks, this pre-designed collection of over 35 gorgeous nurseries in every style, from rustic farmhouse to boho and everywhere in between, and at every price point, is ready to shop or add to a customer's registry.

Ask a Designer | For parents who need quick design help, such as finding an affordable crib or picking the right paint color, Design Squad's FREE designer Q&A, powered by professional interior designers, is perfect for bite-sized help and recommendations.

Custom Nursery Design | Those wanting thorough professional design help can use Design Squad's Room Design service to get a custom room designed online by a professional interior designer (including a detailed floor plan and clickable shopping list) for $199 .

. Design Squad Blog | For those shopping for the perfect crib, looking for nursery ideas, or in need of styling inspiration, the Design Squad blog has the best tips, tricks, and inspiration for designing a stunning nursery, straight from Decorist's team of interior design experts.

buybuy BABY offers various tools, services, and baby registry perks that customers can utilize, including Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS), Curbside Pickup, Same Day Delivery, Price Match Promise, Personalized Gifts, and Free Registry Goody Bag (in-store). Visit buybuybaby.com for more information and to test the tool, please visit https://www.buybuybaby.com .

About buybuy BABY:

buybuy BABY is a leading specialty baby retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate, and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

About Decorist:

Decorist is an online interior design company that makes decorating a home easy and affordable. Executed entirely online, Decorist's roster of over 400 professional interior designers help beautifully design any room in the home, staying within a client's style and budget. Decorist's services make ordering all of the components for a room easy and fast, at the best possible prices. And for customers not ready to start a full design project, they can consult Decorist's Design Bar to have quick design questions answered by Decorist's team of interior designers, completely free of charge. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

