buybuy BABY® Kicks Off 2021 With Its Biggest Promotional Event The 'Big-Deal Baby Sale'

UNION, N.J., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- buybuy BABY® is excited to bring back its biggest promotional event, the 'Big-Deal Baby Sale'. Starting Friday, January 8 through Monday, January 18, customers will be able to enjoy ten days of savings any way they shop with over 200 deals and 1,000 items on sale. The promotional event features storewide exclusive savings and offers on essentials and top brands for baby and infants, including UPPAbaby®, Chicco®, Graco® DockATot® and Boppy®. buybuy BABY ® will also reintroduce its Daily Deals, providing customers with an extra perk and the ability to shop new and exciting products every day at incredible value.

Parents will be inspired while they save, with 25% off room design services from the Design Squad® powered by Decorist. This online service provides parents with professional interior design experts, combined with buybuy BABY's extensive selection of stylish, high-quality furniture and décor, to help create a beautiful room in their style and budget. It is also faster, more convenient, and easier than ever for parents to shop however they want with a range of new omni-always shopping services, including Store and Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery.

John Hartmann, Chief Operating Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. and President of buybuy BABY said, "We're here to help our customers celebrate every milestone with their babies and toddlers, and are delighted to launch the Big Deal Baby Sale just in time for the peak registry season. Parents can enjoy exclusive savings on everything they need and inspirational ideas from our Design Squad team to help create the nursery or kid's room of their dreams with ease. Our new fast, convenient and stress-free Store Pickup, contactless Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery services, mean we can have everything you need to create a joy-filled life with baby and child in just a couple of hours."

buybuy BABY will be offering exclusive savings storewide on top baby brands to help parents welcome their baby home, including within the following categories:



Strollers, Car Seats, & Baby Gear:

50% off Graco Modes2Grow Marina Travel System

30% off Ergobaby™ OMNI 360 Carriers

20% off UPPAbaby VISTA V2 and CRUZ V2 in Hazel and Sierra

20% off HALO® Bassinets

20% off Evenflo® Pivot Xpand™ Travel Systems and Evenflo® EveryFit™ Convertible Car Seats

20% off Chicco® Travel Systems, Strollers, and Car Seats

25% off Eddie Bauer® Diaper Bags

Safety & Newborn Essentials:

15% off Dwinguler and Baby Care™ gates and mats

$50 off Miku Smart Baby Monitor

off Miku Smart Baby Monitor 20% Off aden+anais™

20% off Fisher-Price Deluxe Calming Vibrations 4 in 1 Sling n Seat Tub

20% off Safety 1st® gates

25% off North States® gates and mats

25% off Lumi® by Pampers Baby Monitor Products

50-75% off Select Clothing

Baby & Toddler Feeding

20% off Munchkin® Cups

20% off Medela®

Nursery Furniture:

20% off Oxford Baby Richmond Nursery Furniture Collection

20% Off All Sealy® Baby Crib Mattresses

15% Westwood Design Taylor 4-in-1 Convertible Cribs

In addition, customers can enjoy exclusive gift card with purchase offers, including:

$50 buybuyBaby gift card with the purchase of 4moms® mamaRoo sleep™ bassinet

buybuyBaby gift card with the purchase of 4moms® mamaRoo sleep™ bassinet $75 Gift Card with purchase of Owlet ® V3 Duo Complete Baby Monitor System

buybuy BABY offers various tools, services, and baby registry perks to make it inspiring, easy and affordable to shop, including Store Pickup, contactless Curbside Pickup, Same Day Delivery, Price Match Promise, Design Squad™, Personalized Gifts, and Free Registry Goody Bag (in-store). Visit buybuybaby.com for more information and to view more offers, please visit https://www.buybuybaby.com/store/category/deals-steals/shop-all-deals/33136.

About buybuy BABY:

buybuy BABY is the largest specialty baby retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate, and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

SOURCE buybuy BABY

Related Links

http://www.buybuybaby.com

