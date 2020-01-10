buybuy BABY® Unveils First Ever Big-Deal Baby Sale In January
Jan 10, 2020, 12:00 ET
UNION, N.J., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- buybuy BABY® is excited to announce its first-ever Big-Deal Baby Sale event, featuring storewide exclusive savings and never-before-seen offers on all the best brands and essentials for baby. Starting January 10 through January 26, customers will be able to receive super savings both in-store and online on their favorite brands including UPPAbaby®, Chicco®, DockATot®, The Honest Company, BRITAX®, Graco® and many more.
"We're excited to share our first ever Big-Deal Baby Sale," said Glen Cary, President of buybuy BABY. "As the leading baby specialty retailer in North America, we have never-before-seen storewide savings on everything from essentials to the latest gear and furniture, whether shopping for your family, a registry or baby-shower."
buybuy BABY will be offering exciting and exclusive savings storewide on top baby brands and categories (select styles and models); highlights include:
- 25% off SKIP*HOP® Bath Products, Diaper Bags, Play Mats, & Activity Centers
- 20% off Select Chicco® Car Seats & Travel Systems
- 20% off 2019 UPPAbaby® VISTA and CRUZ Strollers (while supplies last)
- 20% off Select Nursery Furniture
- 15% off all DockATot® (from January 10-January 17)
Exclusive gift card with purchase offers include:
- $75 buybuy BABY Gift card with purchase of Motorola® Halo+ or Owlet® Sock + Cam Monitor
- $50 buybuy BABY Gift Card with purchase of Select BRITAX® Car Seats
- $40 buybuy BABY Gift Card with purchase of Graco® items $249.99 and up
- $25 buybuy BABY Gift Card with every $100 purchase of Ergobaby™ Carriers
- $10 buybuy BABY Gift Card with $50 Aden + Anais® purchase
buybuy BABY provides a variety of services and baby registry perks customers can also take advantage of including Reserve Online Pay In-Store, Price Match Promise, Personalized Gifts, Free Registry Goody Bag (in-store), visit buybuybaby.com for more information. To view the buybuy BABY offers, please visit https://www.buybuybaby.com/store/static/savingscenter.
About buybuy BABY:
buybuy BABY is the largest baby retailer in North America that empower parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Contact:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
buybuy BABY
Jessica Joyce
public.relations@bedbath.com
SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond
Share this article