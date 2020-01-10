buybuy BABY® Unveils First Ever Big-Deal Baby Sale In January

"We're excited to share our first ever Big-Deal Baby Sale," said Glen Cary, President of buybuy BABY. "As the leading baby specialty retailer in North America, we have never-before-seen storewide savings on everything from essentials to the latest gear and furniture, whether shopping for your family, a registry or baby-shower."

buybuy BABY will be offering exciting and exclusive savings storewide on top baby brands and categories (select styles and models); highlights include:

25% off SKIP*HOP® Bath Products, Diaper Bags, Play Mats, & Activity Centers

20% off Select Chicco® Car Seats & Travel Systems

20% off 2019 UPPAbaby® VISTA and CRUZ Strollers (while supplies last)

20% off Select Nursery Furniture

15% off all DockATot® (from January 10-January 17 )

Exclusive gift card with purchase offers include:

$75 buybuy BABY Gift card with purchase of Motorola® Halo+ or Owlet® Sock + Cam Monitor

$50 buybuy BABY Gift Card with purchase of Select BRITAX® Car Seats

$40 buybuy BABY Gift Card with purchase of Graco® items $249.99 and up

$25 buybuy BABY Gift Card with every $100 purchase of Ergobaby™ Carriers

$10 buybuy BABY Gift Card with $50 Aden + Anais® purchase

buybuy BABY provides a variety of services and baby registry perks customers can also take advantage of including Reserve Online Pay In-Store, Price Match Promise, Personalized Gifts, Free Registry Goody Bag (in-store), visit buybuybaby.com for more information. To view the buybuy BABY offers, please visit https://www.buybuybaby.com/store/static/savingscenter.

About buybuy BABY:

buybuy BABY is the largest baby retailer in North America that empower parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Contact:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

buybuy BABY

Jessica Joyce

public.relations@bedbath.com

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond