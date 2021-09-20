buybuy BABY Unveils Renewed Purpose to Support Parents Throughout Every Step of Their Journey

buybuy BABY's ' welcome to parenthood ' supports the retailer's mission to help parents cut through the clutter of information that abounds while raising children, allowing them to focus on solutions that meet their needs and develop unique parenting styles. The expanded platform is a key component of parent company Bed Bath & Beyond's strategy to transform the business by fostering long-lasting relationships with customers throughout their life.

"At the heart of our business, buybuy BABY is all about helping parents every step of the way. For the past 25 years, buybuy BABY has been committed to equipping parents with everything they need to navigate the parenthood journey," says John Hartmann, Chief Operating Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of buybuy Baby. "As Bed Bath & Beyond continues its broader transformation, we are eager to invest, build and innovate to further grow the business. 'welcome to parenthood' is not just a promise of support to our customers as they join the community of parenthood, but the foundation of how we are transforming our business."

This fall, 'welcome to parenthood' will take shape in-store and online through educational resources, reimagined shopping experiences, a revised registry, new digital offerings and a new marketing campaign that will inspire customers to embrace every aspect of parenthood, from celebrating the small wins to cherishing the messy yet magical moments.

Through this expanded platform, parents will have access to a wealth of resources, including:



Parenting Pros – A curated team of seasoned parents who are also professional pediatricians and therapists, who will provide guidance and advice on parenting, baby's health & wellness, and parents' self-care for every step of the way – from pregnancy to the first 1,000 days. These experts will provide industry advice and authentic content that truly welcomes buybuy BABY customers to every stage and phase of parenthood with confidence. The search for reliable information as a new parent can be overwhelming, and the Parenting Pros make it easy to find the answers on everything from pre-natal and registry planning and day one with your newborn, to potty training and safety tips.

'welcome to parenthood' is buybuy BABY's renewed promise to help make the transition to parenthood as seamless as possible and invites all customers into this new community—which is designed to support parents with the guidance and advice that's best for both them and baby.

buybuy BABY's renewed purpose is part of its parent, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., to transform the business around the customer as a digital-first, omni-always retailer. The Company last year introduced digital services such as Buy Online Pickup in Store and Curbside Pickup, along with Same Day Delivery, and continues to innovate to put digital purchases into the hands of buybuy BABY customers even sooner.

buybuy BABY is the leading specialty baby products retailer in North America, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood—across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. buybuy BABY is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). For more information, visit https://www.buybuybaby.com/ or https://www.bedbathandbeyond.ca/.

