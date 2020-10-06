Buydeem Launches Award-Winning Line of Sleek Kitchen Products in the US

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buydeem has announced the launch of its award-winning line of multi-functional and beautifully designed kitchen products in the US, bringing nearly two decades of experience in Asia to American homes for the first time.

Buydeem's flagship product is the multi-functional glass Kettle Cooker, which can be used to boil water but also make stew, rice, yogurt, and more. The Kettle Cooker has long been #1 in its category on T mall , China's premier high-end eCommerce portal owned by Alibaba. With its friendly design and superb quality, it is a popular and perfect addition to any home.

On the heels of the Kettle Cooker's success in China, Japan, and South Korea, Buydeem quickly expanded its product line to include a mid-century-inspired 4-slice toaster, a classic enameled cast-iron Dutch oven, a sleek food steamer, and an instant hot water boiler conveniently sized for any home or office.

Buydeem also offers a line of food containers including a ceramic cocotte, variously sized glass jars and bottles, and a convenient travel mug for customers who find themselves often on the go or in need of storage solutions.

While designed for small spaces, aesthetics are also a key element to Buydeem's line of products with all appliances available in a range of corresponding hues including white, retro green, niagara, light yellow, and pale dogwood.

Buydeem's unique combination of functionality and design has been recognized around the world. Its products have received Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Product Design Award, and the Industrial Design Excellence Award from the Industrial Designers Society of America.

Since first launching the Kettle Cooker in 2013, Buydeem has sold more than 1 million products and offered customers in the Asia-Pacific market additional products including bonus recipes and a line of healthy pre-packaged food.

American customers are also able to purchase Buydeem's popular instant soup lines, with flavors including Peach Barley, Longon, and Snow Pear Fig through Buydeem's website.

ABOUT: Founded in 2003, Buydeem first established a following in Asia around its flagship Kettle Cooker. Over the past two decades it has expanded its line of award-winning kitchen products to include appliances and storage solutions. For more information please visit: www.buydeemglobal.com

