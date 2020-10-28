Buydeem Launches Multifunctional Kettle Cooker in the US market

The Kettle Cooker's main component is a 1.5 L (6-cup) stew pot made of FDA-approved German Schott Duran glass and food-grade stainless steel, a stay-cool handle, removable tea basket infuser, and an extra "lid in lid" stew pot.

Extra features include a top-of-the-line Strix thermostat and control panel. Teas, yogurts, herbal blends, porridge, soups, stews and curries can be conveniently made with the push of a button.

Buydeem's streamlined Kettle Cooker offers customers maximum versatility with its variety of models and colors.

The original K2973 Kettle Cooker comes in classic obsidian black and includes a unique LED control panel and preset functions, which allow you to prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner ahead of time, and wake up or come home to delicious aromas.

The white K2683 Kettle Cooker specializes in brewing health care beverages, with extra functions for making dessert, tea, soup and boiling water, while the similar pale dogwood K2693 model comes with an extra external storage rack for home-made brews.

Buydeem's line of stylish and functional kitchen products, including the flagship Kettle Cooker, has been recognized around the world and received Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Product Design Award, and the Industrial Design Excellence Award from the Industrial Designers Society of America.

Since first launching the Kettle Cooker in 2013, Buydeem has sold more than 1 million products across Asia-Pacific. The Kettle Cooker is available for purchase along with Buydeem's full of line of products from the company's website.

ABOUT:

Founded in 2003, Buydeem first established a following in Asia around its flagship Kettle Cooker. Over the past two decades, it has expanded its line of award-winning kitchen products to include appliances and storage solutions. For more information please visit: www.buydeemglobal.com

