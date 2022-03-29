Buyer Accepted: A Gamechanger for Homebuyers Across America

Buyer Accepted is the new way for homebuyers to buy their home. The company, created by some of the top minds in housing, has launched its cash buyer program across the nation. The program is now available nationwide, excluding Hawaii and New York. The company was established in direct response to today's hypercompetitive housing market, with the goal of helping to level the playing field for homebuyers by turning them into cash buyers.

Buyer Accepted uses its cash to buy homebuyers' chosen home for them and sells it back to them when they secure financing. This allows homebuyers to compete with all-cash buyers by transforming them into cash buyers themselves, giving them the advantage at a time when inventory is at an all-time low and investors are buying up much of that inventory with cash.

Beyond that, Buyer Accepted allows current homeowners who are looking for a new home to buy their new home without having to sell their current home first.

Buyers using Buyer Accepted may be able to buy their home for less than non-cash buyers and close faster than those using traditional financing, potentially saving them money and getting them into their new home sooner.

"We created Buyer Accepted to help deserving people across the country buy the home of their dreams," Buyer Accepted VP of Special Products Caroline Isern said. "We've seen the struggle they face when competing against cash buyers. Buyer Accepted swings the pendulum back towards traditional homebuyers, building stronger communities, and preserving resale opportunities."

Buyer Accepted was created for today's real estate market. We provide a clear and creative solution to get homebuyers into their dream home while providing a stress-free homebuying process. Buyer Accepted buys their house with cash and sells it back to them, meaning they get the house of their dreams. With Buyer Accepted, they become a cash buyer, get their offer accepted, and win the bidding war.

