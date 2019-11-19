Buyer Beware: Cb Botanica's Shopper's Guide to Buying CBD

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest in CBD products for pain, stress and sleep is growing rapidly, but lack of regulations and a proliferation of new products have led to consumer confusion.

This Shopper's Guide from Cb Botanica clarifies the terms and explains what to look for to determine which CBD products contain the highest quality ingredients, the most effective potency and the fewest contaminants.

Read the full article and learn more about Cb Botanica's award-winning hemp-derived oil products: https://cbbotanica.com/press/

Understand the types of CBD or Hemp Oil

Four types of CBD products are available today: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, isolate and hemp seed oil. Each of these has different characteristics and effectiveness.

Full-Spectrum CBD: This uses the whole cannabis plant, which means it contains CBD and other cannabinoids; terpenes (compounds that enhance relaxation and stress reduction), flavonoids (antioxidants) and trace amounts (less than 0.3%) of THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis.

Full-spectrum products, like Cb Botanica, are more effective than other types because the multiple therapeutic components interact in a way that provides greater results than any one of them can have alone. This is called the "entourage effect."

Look for third-party testing of product quality

Although CBD products are not yet regulated by the U.S. FDA, reputable companies, like Cb Botanica, have their products tested by an independent laboratory, which provides a Certificate of Analysis. This certificate itemizes the types and quantities of cannabinoids in the product, measures its potency and identifies amounts of heavy metals, detectable solvents and pesticides.

Is the price too good to be true?

Don't be tempted to buy as much CBD as possible for the lowest price. CBD prices vary widely, and for good reason. Many factors play into the cost, including

Farming practices

Location of farm

Manufacturing processes

Make an informed decision before buying CBD. Although it is not always easy to judge one product from another, the educated consumer is the smart consumer.

About Cb Botanica

Cb Botanica was created to help consumers enhance their health naturally and improve everyday well-being through CBD products and educational content. Its award-winning (Indo Expo Best Hemp Distillate 2019), full-spectrum tinctures are made with 85%+ pure CBD distillate, derived from organically cultivated, American-grown hemp. Our Farm controls all aspects of product development from cultivation to extraction and product manufacturing. Its products have undergone professional, third-party testing to ensure delivery of the highest quality CBD products.

