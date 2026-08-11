Buyer Insights Reveals What Happens Between the Lead and the Sale

New analysis of verified boat purchases highlights how buyers shop, how often they change their minds, and why digital marketing should be measured beyond lead volume.

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Boats Group suggests the recreational marine industry has an opportunity to evolve how it measures digital marketing performance. While lead generation remains an important metric, the company's latest Buyer Insights found that most buyers ultimately purchase a different boat than the one they originally researched, demonstrating that the marketplaces where buyers discover, compare, and evaluate boats influence decisions across the entire purchase journey, not just at the point a lead is generated.

Boats Group connected more than 85,000 verified boat registrations obtained from state agencies, with listings on our platforms. The buyer activity and demographic insights from these sales were analyzed to better understand how consumers move from online research to ownership. The findings demonstrate the opportunity to better understand purchase intent, improve marketing strategy and attribution, and lay the foundation for future innovations that help the recreational marine industry.

"The boating industry has traditionally measured what happens before a lead is generated, but very little is known about what happens after," said Claire Look, Head of Data at Boats Group. "This study demonstrates that it's possible to connect those dots. It's an important step toward better understanding purchase intent, buyer behavior, and when digital marketing influences boat sales."

To better understand how consumers actually buy boats, Boats Group matched verified boat registrations with listings and sellers across its platforms, then cross-referenced those sales against its lead systems to identify purchasing patterns before a sale occurred.

Among the study's key findings:

Only 21% of buyers submitted a documented lead before purchasing. Most consumers research anonymously, compare multiple boats, or engage through channels that traditional lead reporting doesn't capture.

Most consumers research anonymously, compare multiple boats, or engage through channels that traditional lead reporting doesn't capture. Only 15% of buyers purchased the exact boat they originally inquired about. The vast majority continued researching different boats, brands, or price points before making a final purchase.

The vast majority continued researching different boats, brands, or price points before making a final purchase. The most common purchase path (34%) was moving from a used-boat inquiry to a new-boat purchase. This suggests that digital marketing influences significantly more new boat sales than conventional attribution models recognize.

The findings reinforce that buying a boat is rarely a linear process. Consumers often begin with one type of boat, compare multiple options, and ultimately purchase something different based on changing needs, budget, or preferences.

For manufacturers and dealers, this presents an opportunity to rethink marketing strategy and related performance measurement. Marketing that matches buyers' behavior across the entire purchase journey, from early discovery to post-lead curation, is essential for building brand awareness and maximizing sales.

"One of the most compelling findings was how frequently buyers changed course during their shopping journey," Look said. "A consumer might begin by researching a used boat to understand pricing, features, or ownership costs before ultimately purchasing a new model. You need to be present at every step of a buyer's journey if you want to be relevant in today's market."

The study also highlights the opportunity to better understand the relationship between digital shopping behavior and verified purchases. As Boats Group continues investing in AI, data, and analytics, these insights will inform future product development.

Look added, "We continuously research how consumers move through the buying journey in order to build better products and insights to help the industry connect with buyers more effectively. Our goal is to give our customers the best chance to build their brand and win customers many times throughout a long, emotional process. The best part is, regardless of the buyer's final decision, we help more people get on the water, and that expands the market."

The Boats Group Buyer Journey Insights is part of the company's ongoing investment in market intelligence and reflects its commitment to helping the recreational marine industry better understand today's boat buyer through trusted data and actionable insights.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group