Buyer Persona Institute Announces Revised and Expanded 2nd Edition of the Groundbreaking Marketing Book, Buyer Personas

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyer Persona Institute (BPI), renowned for partnering with global companies to develop buyer personas that take the guesswork out of marketing and sales, today announced that the 2nd edition of Buyer Personas will be available to the public on July 30, published by Wiley. This newly revised and expanded version of the groundbreaking marketing book provides a fresh look into understanding prospective customers' buying decisions to empower companies to influence them and win more business.

Buyer Personas enables marketers to stop basing critical decisions about customers on guesswork and gut feelings. Instead, Jim Kraus, BPI President, and Adele Revella, BPI Founder, provide the reader with a step-by-step approach marketers can use to drill down into what buyers truly value. With this understanding, marketers can then create strategies that break through the clutter to reach buyers with messages to speak directly to their needs.

Jim is an author, speaker, and consultant with decades of experience leading high-performing market insight teams as the President of BPI and in executive roles at IBM and Prudential.

In the new edition, marketers will learn:

Why understanding the buying decision is far more important than knowing a few things about the individuals or roles involved in that decision

How to develop a modern Buyer Persona based on five types of buying insights that will inform nearly every marketing and sales decision you make

Why interviewing recent buyers is the best way to develop your Buyer Persona and how to do it effectively

How to use AI and quantitative survey research to enhance your Buyer Persona

Ways to use Buyer Persona insights to increase awareness of your products and services, drive consideration, and convert more business

"When the first edition of the book came out nearly a decade ago, it changed the way marketers think about buyer personas, transforming them from character sketches of customer types into detailed studies that uncover their desires and buying motivations," Kraus said. "But the industry has not stood still. BPI has learned a lot in the last decade about how to make buyer personas even stronger, all of which is included in this new edition."

Buyer Personas can be pre-ordered online at Amazon , Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million , or anywhere books are sold.

