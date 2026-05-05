Buyerlink Secures $40 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

New facility with California Bank & Trust strengthens capital structure and supports continued growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyerlink, a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing, today announced it has secured a $40 million senior secured credit facility with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba California Bank & Trust.

The new credit facility enhances Buyerlink's financial flexibility and strengthens its capital structure, supporting the company's continued growth.

"This financing provides additional balance sheet flexibility and supports our long-term growth strategy," said Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of One Planet Group, Buyerlink's parent company. "We're pleased to partner with California Bank & Trust as we continue to invest in and strengthen our leadership in the AI-driven ad tech space."

Jaime Keane, SVP, Commercial Banking Group at CB&T commented, "We are impressed with Buyerlink's continued growth, both organically and via strategic acquisitions. We are proud to support the company with a financing solution that aligns with their growth trajectory and operational strength."

Over the past several years, Buyerlink has experienced significant growth to over $125M in revenue while generating industry leading EBITDA through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company has built a strong presence in the automotive sector, generating more than one million buyer leads monthly, while also serving industries including real estate, home services, insurance, and legal.

Buyerlink is further strengthening its foundation as it accelerates its transformation into an AI-native leader in adtech.

About California Bank & Trust

Headquartered in San Diego, California Bank & Trust (CB&T) has been helping California families and businesses thrive for over 70 years. With local decision-making backed by regional strength, CB&T's knowledgeable bankers provide personalized solutions that go beyond what traditional banks offer. CB&T has earned consistent recognition, including being voted:

"Best Bank" by San Diego Union-Tribune readers for 15 consecutive years

"Best Commercial Bank" for 12 years running

"Best Bank" in The Orange County Register and Sacramento Bee readership polls

CB&T is a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) and has been recognized for its excellence in Middle-Market and Small Business banking by Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards. CB&T is an Equal Housing Lender. Additional information may be found at calbanktrust.com.

About Buyerlink

Buyerlink is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing. Conducting millions of auctions monthly, Buyerlink's patented technology allows businesses to access hyper-targeted consumer demand at any scale. Increasingly AI-driven, the platform leverages machine learning to optimize performance and deliver more efficient outcomes for buyers and sellers.

Offering Enhanced Clicks™, qualified leads, inbound calls, transfers, call-verified leads, and pre-set appointments, Buyerlink enables businesses to meet customers where they are. The Buyerlink platform is category-agnostic and currently serves the automotive, home services, home warranty, insurance, legal, real estate, and solar sectors.

Buyerlink is fully owned by One Planet Group, a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses. Spanning a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media, One Planet's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and gives back to communities.

Buyerlink's global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California, with employees in over ten countries. For more information visit buyerink.com.

Media Contact

pr (at) buyerlink.com

SOURCE Buyerlink