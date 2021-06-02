Buyers Access Announces Acquisition of HPN Select

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Access, the leading multifamily group purchasing organization (GPO), announces its acquisition of HPN Select, a national procurement company serving many of the industry's mission driven affordable housing owners and operators.

Buyers Access is one of the largest group purchasing organizations in the multifamily space, now representing approximately 950,000 units, and sourcing products/services for owners and operators from more than 60 supplier partners. With this new partnership Buyers Access will also become the preferred group purchasing organization for the Housing Partnership Network (HPN).

"The acquisition of HPN Select is an extremely accretive and synergistic opportunity and will create considerable value add to our customers and supplier partners, while substantially expanding our footprint in Affordable Housing," Dan Haefner, President & CEO of Buyers Access said. "With this transaction, we will also become a preferred provider to The Housing Partnership Network (HPN), an award-winning business collaborative of 100 of the nation's leading Affordable Housing and community development nonprofits."

HPN Select delivers tailored procurement solutions to the affordable housing industry, and this acquisition will expand opportunities for affordable housing owners and operators to leverage buying power, reduce operating expenses and generate more efficiencies, all while supporting their unique missions.

"Uniting with Buyers Access, the industry leader in multi-family group purchasing solutions, is a fantastic result for everyone involved," Mark Lederhos, President of HPN Select said. "Our best-of-breed Affordable Housing members will benefit significantly from Buyers Access' compelling capabilities in procurement management, reporting and analytics. Our vendor partners will have access to a larger market and our employees will have new opportunities as they join the most respected GPO in the multifamily sector."

HPN Select is an innovative social enterprise created by the Housing Partnership Network and its members in 2015, and it represents what can be accomplished through collective action.

"We are proud of the growth and success of HPN Select, and thrilled about the acquisition by Buyers Access. We look forward to working together with the team at Buyers Access, and how this new partnership will continue to expand and enhance services and opportunities for our members," said Tom Bledsoe, President and CEO of HPN.

For over 35 years, Buyers Access has built a reputation as a valued business operations partner with member savings of 10%+ annually.

"Our combined Buyers Access team looks forward to working with all our supplier partners in helping our Affordable Housing members to deliver on their mission and commitments to residents and team members," Richard Jones Board Member and Partner, Jones Boys Ventures, LLC ("JBV") said. "We are excited to welcome Mark Lederhos and the HPN Select team to the Buyers Access family, and we look forward to continuing to develop Buyers Access as the preeminent spend management platform in multifamily housing."

To learn more about this acquisition, or to request more information, visit subsidy.buyersaccess.com.

About Buyers Access

For over 35 years, Buyers Access has been the preferred group purchasing organization for some of the most respected multifamily owners and operators in the nation. Trusted for more than just our purchasing power, our team of experienced industry professionals leverage data and analytics to maximize supplier partnerships and optimize procurement, creating compelling measurable results, while adding substantial value to productivity and profitability.

About Housing Partnership Network

We are a network of 100 top-performing, high-capacity nonprofit housing developers, owners and financial institutions throughout the United States. Our shared mission is to help millions of people gain access to affordable homes and thriving communities that offer economic opportunity and an enhanced quality of life. As leaders in the field, we have built a network and a group of innovative social enterprises that deliver powerful results for the people and communities we serve. Through Housing Partnership Network, we leverage our collective talent, market power, and business innovation to achieve more together than we could acting alone.

