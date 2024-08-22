Buyers Edge Platform Expands European Footprint with Acquisition of German Foodservice Leader S&F-Gruppe

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry, announces its acquisition of S&F-Gruppe in Germany. This acquisition marks another significant step in Buyers Edge Platform's rapid expansion across Europe, following the acquisitions of The Full Range and Delta Procurement in the UK earlier this year and Svenska Krögare in Sweden last year.

These acquisitions align with Buyers Edge Platform's broader strategy to create the largest Digital Procurement Network in Europe, mirroring their success achieved in the US. Through strategic acquisitions, new country partnerships, and organic growth initiatives, Buyers Edge Platform is set to transform procurement, offering exceptional value to foodservice businesses across Europe.

John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform, expressed his excitement about both acquisitions, stating, "We're seeking the best and most powerful GPOs in each country in Europe and S&F enables us to enter Germany, which is the largest market in Europe, as we continue our mission to revolutionize procurement practices and empower businesses across the continent."

Daniel Wilson, President of Buyers Edge Platform Europe, added, "We are delighted to welcome the S&F-Gruppe to the Buyers Edge Platform Family. This is a business I have known and watched with interest for many years. It is a perfect addition to our growing European portfolio and marks a significant step towards achieving our ambition to create the leading GPO in Europe." Buyers Edge Platform has now completed 4 European acquisitions since January 2023.

Ulrich Fladung, Director of S&F, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, saying, "From the very first conversation with Buyers Edge Platform, it was clear we shared the same vision and values. We are both people-focused businesses that always put the customer first. Combining our German market knowledge with Buyers Edge Platform's technology and buying power will create the perfect environment to help our customers to thrive. We are excited to have joined the most powerful network in the foodservice industry and to share the opportunities this brings."

About S&F-Gruppe

Founded by Co-Owners and Directors Marcus Seidl and Ulrich Fladung, S&F stands as one of the largest independent GPOs in Germany. The company delivers a wide range of services to the hospitality and catering market including food and non-food procurement, planning and consulting, as well as hosting one of Germany's premier foodservice procurement events, the annual S&F Symposium.

S&F caters to diverse sectors including hospitals, senior care, universities and hotels. Their sterling reputation stems from a commitment to enhancing client purchasing efficiency while fostering strong supplier relationships.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. We connect entities throughout foodservice and empower them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.

Buyers Edge Platform recently announced a $1.1B recapitalization with a consortium of leading financial partners. Buyers Edge Platform intends to leverage the new funds to support the execution of its continued growth initiatives, including platform innovation, strategic M&A, and European expansion.

