Buyers Edge Platform Launches Supply Chain Support Center

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, the leading Software and Analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry, has launched a Supply Chain Support Center to help restaurants and other operators navigate the many challenges brought on by the supply chain crisis. In a time of disruption, the support center provides up-to-date commodity insights and supply chain expertise to various foodservice industry stakeholders.

"There is no short term solution to the supply chain crisis and it's vital that we do everything to keep America's restaurants in business. By creating the Buyers Edge Platform Supply Chain Support Center, we hope to provide the necessary information and resources to help restaurant operators navigate rising food costs, food shortages, and equipment delays", says John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform. "Restaurants have always been there to help customers through their happiest and toughest times and it's our turn to make sure they have the support they need to make it through these challenging times."

In addition to the Supply Chain Support Center, Buyers Edge Platform is committed to providing maximized value and technology solutions to streamline processes so restaurants and other operators can beat the labor shortage and maximize their profits.

