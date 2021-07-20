Buyers Edge Platform Partners with BiRite

WALTHAM, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiRite Foodservice Distributors, one of the largest independent foodservice distributors in the United States, has partnered with Buyers Edge Platform, the leading software and analytics company in the foodservice industry. With this partnership, BiRite can now offer a wide variety of cost-saving services and data technologies to their customers. BiRite services over 4,000 businesses ranging from restaurants, caterers, hotels, delis, and universities. Their catalog consists of over 8,000 items including local, imported, and national brands, fresh produce, custom-cut protein and seafood, artisanal cheeses and meats, specialty items, disposables, warewashing equipment, and janitorial supplies.

"We are honored to announce this partnership with Buyers Edge Platform. BiRite is known for providing what our customers need and ask for and not pushing our own private labels," said Aaron Barulich, President of BiRite Foodservice Distributors. "By leveraging this new partnership with Buyers Edge Platform, we are now able to offer new bottom line discounts and impactful data and technology solutions to our customers as well as additional support."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with BiRite. Their customers will now gain insight into their purchasing and spending that they never had access to before," said Buyers Edge Platform CEO, John Davie. "When distributors and restaurants leverage the data that Buyers Edge Platform provides, they unlock vast potential for profitability."

Headquartered in Brisbane, California, BiRite originally began as a two-man operation by John and Victor Barulich over 55 years ago and has since grown to be the 30th largest independent foodservice distributor in the nation, employing more than 250 people.

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading Software and Analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform connects entities throughout foodservice and empower them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. To learn more, visit buyersedgeplatform.com.

Headquartered in Brisbane, California, BiRite Foodservice Distributors is your complete foodservice resource. Since 1966, BiRite has been synonymous with customer service, efficiency, and innovation. BiRite is committed to providing their customers with quality products, timely deliveries and competitive pricing. To learn more, visit www.birite.com.

