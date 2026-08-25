Produce Alliance, Fresh Concepts and Fresh Alliance procurement operations come together under one unified brand; Christopher Rheault named President

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, announced that Produce Alliance, Fresh Concepts and its Fresh Alliance procurement operations are uniting under one name, Fresh Alliance. The move brings Buyers Edge Platform's fresh produce management, procurement and supply chain capabilities together under one unified brand.

Buyers Edge Platform Unites U.S. Fresh Businesses Under Fresh Alliance

The transition will take place over the next six months, bringing together more than 200 dedicated experts and creating greater collaboration across teams, suppliers and partners. The unified Fresh Alliance will also support continued investment in innovation, including AI-powered tools, an expanded international footprint and additional resources to help customers optimize their fresh produce programs and supply chains.

"Bringing Produce Alliance, Fresh Concepts and Fresh Alliance together under one brand is an important next step in the evolution of our fresh business," said John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform. "Each organization has built deep expertise and strong relationships across the fresh supply chain. As Fresh Alliance, we can bring that experience together at greater scale while continuing to invest in the technology, resources and capabilities that create value for our customers and partners."

Buyers Edge Platform also announced that Christopher Rheault will become President of Fresh Alliance, succeeding David Liesenfelt, who has led Buyers Edge Platform's Fresh Division and will retire in February 2027 after more than four decades of leadership and dedication to the industry.

Rheault has led each of the brands now coming together as Fresh Alliance and will work closely with Buyers Edge Platform's executive leadership team to build on the foundation established by Liesenfelt.

"Fresh Alliance is more than a name change; it is the next chapter in our commitment to leading the fresh supply chain across the globe," said Christopher Rheault, President of Fresh Alliance. "Our customers will continue working with the people they know and trust, now backed by even greater resources, technology and expertise. We see tremendous opportunity to deliver more value for customers, distributors and grower-shipper partners across the fresh supply chain."

The unified organization will provide more consistent communication across Fresh Alliance programs while strengthening collaboration across its teams, supplier network and fresh platform. Fresh Alliance will also continue expanding its international capabilities to support customers as they grow around the world.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights, and technology that help operators, distributors, and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions—including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions, and Supply Chain Management—Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry connects and thrives. At the heart of our work is a culture built on a passion for collaboration, technology, and helping foodservice businesses succeed.

Learn more at www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

Contact:

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SOURCE Buyers Edge Platform