Buyers Edge Platform and Entegra Renew Long-Term Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Value for the Foodservice Industry

WALTHAM, Mass., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform ("Buyers Edge" or "BEP"), a leading Digital Procurement Network ("DPN") and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, today announced the long-term renewal of its strategic partnership with Entegra Procurement Services ("Entegra"), the world's largest food group purchasing organization (GPO) and an affiliate of Sodexo.

Building on a partnership first launched in 2018, Buyers Edge and Entegra are renewing and expanding their collaboration to continue delivering enhanced value for the foodservice ecosystem. By combining Entegra's unmatched supplier reach with Buyers Edge's digital procurement network and technology capabilities, the partnership delivers broader portfolio choice and flexibility for operators, while enabling stronger program performance and measurable growth for manufacturers and distributors.

Since first partnering with Entegra in 2018, Buyers Edge has expanded its captured purchase spend from $7 billion to more than $100 billion, creating one of the largest and most diverse procurement datasets in North America. That scale powers a platform of differentiated solutions that drive measurable commercial outcomes, including increasing margins and improving supply chain reliability. Leveraging decades of proprietary data, Buyers Edge is deploying advanced technology and AI to enhance decision making and deliver improved performance for operators, manufacturers, and distributors.

"This renewal extends a partnership that has been foundational to our mission of delivering the best manufacturer portfolio in foodservice," said John Davie, Founder and CEO of Buyers Edge Platform. "By pairing Entegra's supplier reach with the scale and technology of Buyers Edge's digital procurement network, we have created a 'best of both' engine that benefits operators, manufacturers, and distributors. This renewal further cements Buyers Edge as a leading group purchasing and digital procurement solution, with expanded portfolio options, greater program flexibility, and improved value proposition for all stakeholders."

Paul McArdle, CEO, Entegra North America, added, "Together with Buyers Edge, we've built a highly aligned relationship rooted in trust and scale, and we are excited to continue delivering greater buying power and reach for our clients and supplier partners."

Under the renewed partnership, the companies will continue to operate with disciplined coordination to drive strong, sustainable value creation across the ecosystem and deliver improved outcomes for all stakeholders.

About Buyers Edge

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights, and technology that help operators, distributors, and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions—including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions, and Supply Chain Management—Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry connects and thrives. At the heart of our work is a culture built on a passion for collaboration, technology, and helping foodservice businesses succeed. Learn more at www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

SOURCE Buyers Edge Platform