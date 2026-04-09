Buyers Edge Platform Names First Chief Marketing Officer, Igniting Next Growth Era.

WALTHAM, Mass., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform (BEP), a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry today announced the strategic appointment of Katie Fairchild as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This pivotal move signifies a significant elevation of marketing within BEP's executive leadership, underscoring the company's commitment to scaling its impact and deepening customer engagement.

As BEP continues to scale and deepen its impact, the company is prioritizing marketing as a central driver of growth. In her new role, Fairchild will lead brand strategy, demand generation, and customer engagement, working to align marketing performance with company-wide revenue goals.

Fairchild brings more than 15 years of marketing leadership in growth-oriented technology companies, consistently driving growth through AI-enabled marketing, data-driven customer insights, and high-performing teams.

Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Restaurant365, where she led a 50+ person marketing organization and executed full-funnel strategies that supported year-over-year company growth. Her expertise includes post-acquisition brand integrations, scaling sales development representative functions, launching national customer conferences, implementing advanced attribution frameworks, and aligning marketing programs with revenue objectives.

"I am excited to announce the appointment of Katie Fairchild as Buyers Edge Platform's first Chief Marketing Officer," said Tina Davie, President BEP. "This is a strategic milestone for our company and a major elevation of marketing focused on brand, growth, and customer engagement. Katie's proven track record in scaling marketing operations and her deep understanding of value-driven strategies make her the ideal leader to guide BEP's next chapter of marketing evolution. We are confident that under her leadership, our marketing efforts will become an even more powerful engine for business growth."

In her role, Fairchild will collaborate across all divisions and enterprise functions and will be instrumental in defining and scaling the future of BEP's marketing initiatives, further solidifying the company's position as an industry innovator.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights, and technology that help operators, distributors, and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions—including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions, and Supply Chain Management—Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry connects and thrives. At the heart of our work is a culture built on a passion for collaboration, technology, and helping foodservice businesses succeed.

Learn more at www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

SOURCE Buyers Edge Platform