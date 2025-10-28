Buyer's Edge Promotes Two Exclusive Buyer Agents as More Home Buyers Seek Conflict-Free Representation

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyer's Edge, DC metro area's first and leading Exclusive Buyer Brokerage, announces the promotion of Jemma Parsons Ruggiero and Sally Devine Sullivan to Vice President, as a growing number of homebuyers across the Washington, DC metro area seek conflict-free representation.

Jemma Parsons Ruggiero is licensed in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. She brings extensive skills from her background in Commercial Real Estate and is known for her tech-savvy approach to client relations. She previously served as the Investor Relations Manager for a multifamily development firm and worked on product development at Zeus Living, a startup introducing hybrid living options to the market. Jemma holds her Master's in Real Estate from Georgetown University (her capstone project was focused on Affordable Housing in the DMV) and her Bachelor's from Occidental College. She volunteers at the Washington School for Girls, supporting literacy programs. Clients appreciate Jemma's responsiveness, attention to detail, and thoroughness.

Sally Devine Sullivan has more than twenty years of experience helping buyers find their dream homes and has lived in the DC metro area for over forty years. A seasoned educator (Professor Emerita at Prince George's Community College), her lifelong dedication to her career shines through in her clear communication skills, patient guidance, and deep local knowledge. Throughout her career, she has helped hundreds of families purchase homes with confidence and clarity.

"Jemma and Sally represent the very best of what buyers should expect in today's market — transparent guidance, careful evaluation, and unwavering advocacy," said Stephen Carpenter-Israel, President and Broker of Buyer's Edge. "Their leadership comes at a time when trust in real estate agents has dropped sharply — a recent survey found only 70% of homeowners trust agents, down from 81% the year before. Buyers are demanding more transparency, and Buyer's Edge is proud to deliver it."

"I am excited to step into this role," said Jemma Parsons Ruggiero. "For me, it's all about being proactive and detail-oriented so buyers never feel out of the loop. Real estate is a fast-paced industry, and I love utilizing all available resources to simplify and expedite the process for buyers. From market statistics to constant communication, I'm able to keep the ball rolling so buyers can feel at ease in the moment and focus on making the right decision for their home purchase."

"I see this as part of a legacy of good faith," said Sally Devine Sullivan. "I've spent my whole career teaching and guiding other people; helping people with real estate is no different. A buyer deserves patience, clarity, and loyalty every step of the way."

