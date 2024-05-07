BuyFin Payment Processing and Consumer Financing Now Available to Help Business Owners Unlock Growth

BuyMax Teams with Technology Partners and Financial Institutions to Launch Fully Automated AI Decision-Making Financial Solution

COLUMBIA, Md., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuyMax, an industry-leading group purchasing organization that empowers the success of home service contractors, announced today the launch of BuyFin, a platform that offers both payment processing solutions and consumer financing options to home service businesses.

BuyFin Payment Processing, which is offered in conjunction with third-party partners, helps you get paid faster from your customers with competitive processing rates and a best-in-class technology platform.

BuyFin Consumer Financing, which is offered in conjunction with technology partners and financial institutions, helps contractors close more jobs while increasing average ticket size. Built-in AI decision-making allows for both contractors and customers to have a streamlined experience.

"With BuyFin, we are excited to provide businesses with a seamless technology-driven approach to payment processing and consumer financing that provides quality products and services with speedy business approvals, white-glove support, informed decision making, and increased customer approvals," said Clare Perry, president of BuyMax. "BuyFin's objective is to maximize competitive options for the customer and drive business growth for the business owner - creating a win-win satisfying experience for all."

Highlights of BuyFin Payment Processing include:

Competitive pricing with no hidden fees.

Ability to effortlessly collect payment from the field or the office.

Payment processing in the field with merchant terminals.

Key features of BuyFin Consumer Financing include:

Quick decisions and onboarding for your business.

Soft credit pulls before contractors enter the home to deliver consumers pre-qualified offers.

First- and second-look consumer financing in one application.

Customizable financing programs.

Home improvement financing to qualified customers with easy-to-use, mobile-friendly technology.

Approved financing can only be used at your business, ensuring customers book the job with your company.

"BuyFin is a modern, data-driven approach to consumer financing," said Andy Waskey, Vice President of Payments. "We are a strategic partner in growth for our clients, optimizing the process with an automated solution made easy for the business users and their customers."

As an exclusive sourcing and procurement partner, BuyMax and its third-party partners help businesses increase top-line revenue and minimize bottom-line expenses and span all cost-of-goods expense categories, including Equipment & Distribution, Fleet Solutions, Insurance, Payroll, Payments, Communications, and Marketing. BuyFin Payment Processing is made available in conjunction with third-party partners of BuyMax or its affiliates. All financial products made available through BuyFin Consumer Financing are originated, issued, or otherwise provided by participating financial institutions, members FDIC.

About BuyFin

BuyFin is the consumer financing and payment solutions division of BuyMax, an industry-leading strategic sourcing and group purchasing organization. BuyFin Consumer Financing, powered by Momnt, is a state-of-the-art financial services technology platform that revolutionizes how merchants offer financing. BuyFin Payment Processing is our white-glove payments solution that helps your business get paid faster, from anywhere. BuyFin helps home service contractors get customers to say yes to needed services and repairs and collect payment for those jobs. To learn more about consumer financing options and payment processing solutions from BuyFin, visit buyfin.com.

About BuyMax

Since 1998, BuyMax provides strategic sourcing services and private label products for over 1,700 members throughout the United States and Canada for an industry-leading family of franchises and a select group of independent contractors. Leveraging the purchasing power of its members, BuyMax negotiates discounts from national manufacturers, wholesale distributors, and a long list of service providers through competitive first costs and rebates for business in the HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical industries. BuyMax is positioned as a leader in the industry and supports contractors in the home services fields. BuyMax is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree removal, restoration, and pest control services sector. For more information, visit buymax.com .

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

