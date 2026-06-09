Buyglobal Launches Summer Event to Help Households Make the Most of Outdoor Living

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures begin to climb across the United States, many households are placing greater emphasis on making the most of outdoor living spaces. In response to the seasonal priority, Buyglobal has launched a summer-themed promotional event in early June, featuring a curated selection of products focusing on the evolving needs of modern households during the warmer months. In addition to existing product promotions, the event offers an extra 6% - 12% discount on purchases across the site.

Buyglobal Summer Sale

For households that are looking to make better use of patios, backyards, and poolside spaces, Buyglobal introduces the 10 Feet Solar Offset Patio Umbrella, LED Lighted Cantilever Umbrella with Base Included. It provides wide shade coverage for outdoor dining, poolside lounging, and social gatherings. Built with a heavy‑duty steel frame and a UPF 50+ fade‑resistant canopy, the umbrella helps shield outdoor areas from strong sunlight while withstanding regular outdoor use. Integrated solar‑powered LED light strips extend usability into the evening, allowing outdoor spaces to transition smoothly from daytime relaxation to nighttime enjoyment.

Family entertainment is another key focus of the summer event, particularly for households with young children. The 12-in-1 Large Inflatable Water Slide Bounce House is designed to support active play during summer months, combining multiple activity zones such as slides, splash pools, bounce areas, climbing walls, and ball games within a single structure. Constructed from durable 420D and 840D Oxford fabric with reinforced stitching, the inflatable is intended for repeated use while prioritizing safety through protective netting and elevated handrails. Suitable for both wet and dry play, the structure can be used outdoors with a hose connection or indoors for year-round activities. A 550-watt blower enables inflation in about 30 seconds, and the included accessories support convenient setup, storage, and stability during use.

For homeowners preparing outdoor areas for summer maintenance, Buyglobal is spotlighting the W90 2000W AC 3000PSI 3.0 GPM Electric Pressure Washer as a versatile solution for routine cleaning tasks. Powered by a 2000W electric motor, the pressure washer delivers up to 3000 PSI and a flow rate of 3.0 GPM, making it suitable for removing dirt, grease, and stains from driveways, patios, vehicles, fences, and outdoor furniture. The unit features five spray options, allowing users to adjust cleaning intensity across different surfaces. Designed for stable operation, it is equipped with four lockable 360‑degree swivel wheels and an anti‑tip structure, while built‑in safety features such as a total stop system, auto shut‑off and a child‑lock handle support safer, more controlled use.

As part of the summer event, Buyglobal is offering a sitewide 6% discount with the code SUMMER6, alongside an additional 12% discount on purchases of any two items using the code SUMMER12. These promotions aim to lower the barrier for households seeking seasonal upgrades across multiple living scenarios.

About Buyglobal

Buyglobal is a home and lifestyle retailer dedicated to making comfortable living simple and accessible. Founded on the belief that home products should be practical, well-designed, and easy to choose, the company curates furniture, appliances, and outdoor essentials that prioritize everyday functionality and value. With a streamlined product selection, reliable service, and fast delivery from U.S. warehouses, Buyglobal supports real living without unnecessary complexity.

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SOURCE Buyglobal