Buying.com Develops Rewards Marketplace Using the NetObjex Platform for the Machine Economy

MAHWAH, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying.com, a leading player in hyperlocal e-commerce fulfillment and distribution, has created a marketplace for tokenized rewards points built on the NetObjex Data Marketplace technology.

Buying.com is a leading player in the food service fulfillment sector, and its flagship technology is an innovative system that aggregates the orders and deliveries from popular food-ordering apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

NetObjex's Data Marketplace allows for Machine to Machine (M2M) and Human to Machine (H2M) financial and non-financial transactions. It combines cyber-physical systems - the linkage of real world devices to the cyber world, comprised of the cloud, enterprise systems, blockchain and more. "Buying.com has a great business model, and we are proud to launch their Rewards Marketplace on the NetObjex system, as it exemplifies the new and interesting fintech business models that we support on our platform," said Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex.

"NetObjex has been a trusted partner, and the NetObjex platform provides the capabilities to tokenize loyalty into our BUY tokens which made it a superb fit for our marketplace," stated Jean Gabriel, CEO of Buying.com.

About Buying.com

Buying.com provides an on-demand delivery system for restaurants to streamline their delivery processes. The all-in-one order management system handles both internal and external orders, allowing restaurants to easily schedule drivers and track orders while reducing delivery costs. The on-demand delivery system eliminates any costs associated with external delivery apps while expanding the business' customer base.

About NetObjex

NetObjex, based in Irvine, California, provides enterprise software and business solutions for real-time tracking, tracing and monitoring of digital assets. The industrial grade NetObjex Matrix digital twin asset management platform unifies IoT, AI and blockchain technologies as a continuum for intelligent automation and data marketplaces. NetObjex clients and partners benefit from global coverage across key verticals like e-commerce, energy, manufacturing, transport, healthcare, communications, retail & government.

Media Contact: Joseph Rivello, Chief Operating Officer, Buying.com

