BuyMax Relaunches Member Services With Prioritization On Customer-First Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BuyMax, an industry-leading strategic sourcing and group purchasing organization built for home service contractors, announced today the relaunch of its updated website, including Fleet Solutions, a Communications service, and a new membership structure into the marketplace. Under BuyMax's rebranding initiative, ignited in 2020, the brand has prioritized streamlining revenue-generating operations for contractors and their customers, further propelled by the website relaunch. These brand updates come as a result of Authority Brands' investment into BuyMax, marking the sourcing company as a subsidiary of the conglomerate and providing a new outlook to support membership efficiency through digital solutions.

The relaunched services within the rebranded website include Fleet Solutions, a flexible discounted one-stop-shop for all fleet needs, which can be scaled to business growth. Businesses can utilize services à-la-carte, including vehicle acquisition, rebated fuel cards, maintenance discounts, GPS technologies, and even services for vehicle disposal. In addition, BuyMax unveiled a Communications solution, partnering with 150+ vendors who provide expertise in examining current resources, advising best-fit hardware, software, and cloud communications, and supporting go-to-market competitive solutions for wireless mobility, internet access, carrier services, VOIP phone systems, contact center technology, and live answering services. The services offered are all supported by a new membership structure, where members can get access to all aspects of BuyMax offers for a flat fee of $795 for the first six months, followed by $159 each month thereafter.

BuyMax began the rebranding process in 2020 by bringing Bryan Wright, Vice President of Group Purchasing, in to lead the effort. Wright has spent two decades in procurement and finance roles with large retail chains, most recently serving as VP of Finance and Procurement at Tailored Brands. BuyMax then appointed Clare Perry as the Director of Strategic Sourcing, who brings over 15 years in procurement and operations experience to the brand. Perry is consistently sourcing and negotiating deals on behalf of BuyMax members with best-in-class vendors. Finally, BuyMax added Brian Sarno, BuyMax's new Director of Private Brands, to the team. Sarno has over 25 years' experience working with national and international corporations, group purchasing organizations (GPO), and independent businesses.

"It is an exciting time in our brand's history, and I'm thrilled to be a part of that development, bringing the new BuyMax to market in 2021. Our tools and services are designed to make contracting businesses more profitable and have been revamped for maximum efficiency," said Bryan Wright. "We also have several new projects in the pipeline, including an insurance program. In this new year, our goals are clear at BuyMax, and we're looking forward to providing our customers with an enhanced experience."

Officially debuting by the end of the first quarter, BuyMax's new insurance program is a part of the brand's greater vision to make business sourcing as easy as possible. Through a panel of preferred brokers, BuyMax will offer an array of insurance options, from business to medical, and provide customized policies for new or renewed services.

About BuyMax

Since 1998, BuyMax provides strategic sourcing services and private label products for over 1,700 members throughout the United States and Canada for an industry-leading family of franchises and a select group of independent contractors. Leveraging the purchasing power of its members, BuyMax negotiates discounts from national manufacturers, wholesale distributors, and a long list of service providers through competitive first costs and rebates for business in the HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical industries. BuyMax is positioned as a leader in the industry and supports contractors in the home services fields. BuyMax is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree removal, restoration, and pest control services sector. For more information, visit buymax.com and theauthoritybrands.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include ten leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.theauthoritybrands.com for more information.

