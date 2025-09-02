BUYOUT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) Stockholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor counsel Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) ("Soho House") shareholders to determine whether the buyout price significantly undervalues the company's shares.

Click here to request information about your legal rights and options: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/soho-house/

On August 18, 2025, Soho House announced that it had agreed to be acquired by an investment group led by MCR and Soho House's Executive Chairman at just $9.00 per share in cash.

Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the buyout appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. While the Company claims that shareholders will receive a premium for their shares, Soho's executive Chairman Ron Burkle will be rolling over his equity stake into the new privately-held company post-close. Minority stockholders, on the other hand, will be cashed out at just $9.00 per share and will not participate in any future upside of the company.

Soho House shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (888) 715 – 1740, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/soho-house/

ABOUT:

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation in contingent litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

Kaskela Law LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

([email protected])

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

([email protected])

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC