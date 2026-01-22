Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Global markets are undergoing a structural realignment as technology M&A volume surged to an estimated $4.9 trillion in 2025[1]. This momentum has created a 2026 dealmaking environment where capital rotation favors platforms with proven scalability[2] over speculative ventures. Leading this sector-wide transformation are Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL), ASGN (NYSE: ASGN), OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), and DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) exemplify the strategic conviction driving sector-wide transformation.

The growth thesis is supported by forecasts that cybersecurity spending will exceed $520 billion in 2026[3] as enterprises prioritize resilient infrastructure. Currently, the market premium accrues to fully funded platforms that combine capital readiness with execution velocity[4]. These leaders are capturing asymmetric upside as the sector consolidates around companies capable of rapid deployment into high-growth verticals

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) is growing its global presence as more big institutions demand post-quantum security. The company will be joining the official Canadian Delegation at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia this February. This major event connects QSE with government and military leaders who need to secure critical infrastructure against new quantum threats.

The company's participation reflects growing international recognition as both a thought leader and solution provider in the post-quantum security space. QSE has received substantial invitations to speak and present at leading quantum security and cybersecurity events across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, including globally recognized conferences such as the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Conference, RSA Conference, and World Quantum Summit. Management views these engagements as critical to advancing industry education while supporting enterprise and institutional adoption.

"Defense, government, and critical-infrastructure organizations are increasingly recognizing that the transition to post-quantum security is not theoretical - it is a practical and time-sensitive challenge," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Our participation in the World Defense Show as part of the Canadian Delegation reflects QSE's focus on supporting informed, standards-aligned discussions around how quantum-resilient security can be implemented responsibly, interoperably, and at scale."

This momentum builds on aggressive market expansion. Through a strategic partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa, QSE has secured immediate access to Indonesia's government, financial services, and enterprise sectors. NUSA Networks, one of Indonesia's premier system integrators with over 150 major projects completed, effectively fast-tracks QSE technology into critical national infrastructure.

The technology platform is market-ready and certified. QSE holds Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, while the QSE Group division maintains a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus representing these technologies across 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia. The qREK Software Development Kit allows enterprises to generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy, supporting AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms on a zero-trust architecture. QSE also captures the secure communications market with QSE-Chat, a mobile application available on Apple and Google platforms for enterprise clients.





With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034 and backed by a recent C$2.8 million financing round, QSE is fully funded and operationally ready to execute on its global expansion roadmap throughout 2026.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced acquisition of XConn Technologies for approximately $540 million in mixed consideration valued at 60% cash and 40% stock. The transaction expands Marvell's switching portfolio by adding XConn's advanced PCIe and CXL switching silicon products while augmenting the company's Ultra Accelerator Link scale-up switch team with experienced engineering talent.

"This combination creates a compelling switching platform for accelerated infrastructure, advancing Marvell's connectivity strategy for next-generation AI and cloud data centers," said Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell Technology. "With XConn, we add proven PCIe and CXL switch products, IP, and engineering talent to expand our UALink scale-up switch team."

XConn is engaged with more than 20 customers with PCIe 5 and CXL 2.0 switches currently in production and PCIe 6 and CXL 3.1 switches sampling. Marvell expects XConn products to begin revenue contribution in the second half of fiscal year 2027, ramping to approximately $100 million in revenue in fiscal 2028.

ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Quinnox, an agile digital solutions provider, for $290 million in cash with closing expected in March 2026. Founded in 2002 with offices in India and the United Kingdom, Quinnox delivers advanced digital technology solutions including application modernization, custom engineering, data and AI analytics, and enterprise software integration.

"Joining forces with Quinnox represents a significant milestone in our long-term strategy to enhance our digital engineering and complex delivery capabilities and positions us for our next wave of growth and value creation," said Ted Hanson, CEO of ASGN. "Quinnox's AI-driven approach to business and dedication to innovation fit seamlessly with our own values and objectives."

Quinnox generated approximately $100 million in revenue in 2025 and maintains an average client tenure exceeding a decade. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS in the first full year post-close while unlocking scalable offshore delivery capabilities.

OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Build38, a leader in next-generation mobile application protection solutions, to extend OneSpan's investment in advanced mobile security technologies. The planned acquisition is expected to enhance OneSpan's App Shielding offering by adding SDK-based security solutions that integrate in-app, cloud, and AI technologies to provide businesses with unmatched protection against the growing wave of attacks targeting the mobile channel.

"Our goal is to provide leading financial institutions with the most complete protection for their customer interactions—covering strong authentication, transaction signing, application protection, and fraud detection," said Victor Limongelli, CEO of OneSpan. "Build38's technology already protects over 250 million endpoints. Its SDK enables banks to incorporate next-generation RASP protection within their mobile apps and provides more comprehensive data about the mobile devices and the threats facing them."

Build38 is named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2025, and is a leading provider in Europe for securing mobile identities including EUDI wallets, healthcare, and citizen applications. The planned transaction is currently expected to close by March 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced a strategic partnership with Ripple to help banks seamlessly adopt digital asset custody and payment capabilities at enterprise scale. The collaboration integrates Ripple's institutional-grade blockchain technology into DXC's Hogan core banking platform, which supports $5 trillion in deposits and 300 million accounts globally, enabling financial institutions to bridge legacy finance with blockchain-based solutions.

"For digital assets to move into the financial mainstream, institutions need secure custody and seamless payment capabilities," said Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of Financial Services at DXC. "Our work with Ripple brings those capabilities together in a way that allows banks to engage in the digital asset ecosystem without changing their core systems, connecting traditional accounts, wallets and decentralized platforms at enterprise scale."

The solution enables programmable payments and tokenization, custody, and transfer of digital assets without disrupting mission-critical core banking systems. By delivering last-mile connectivity between regulated banking infrastructure and digital asset platforms, the partnership helps institutions move beyond experimentation into real-world deployment.

