The 'Quintuple Moat' Architecture Introduces a National Mnemonic Solution to Protect Homeowner Financial Positions and Solve the Industry's Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) Crisis.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Knize, a Founder & Strategic PropTech Architect, today announced the launch of buyrego™ and the debut of bestimation™. This introduces a first-of-its-kind category in home valuation bridging the "Accuracy Gap" between a home value estimator and professional-grade reality.

Jeff Knize, Founder of buyrego™. As a Strategic PropTech Architect and Certified Appraiser, Jeff Knize is bridging the AVM accuracy gap by delivering expert-led "Truth Data" to the national mortgage and brokerage sectors.

As major portals face mounting pressure to transition from expensive paid acquisition to organic profitability, buyrego™ introduces the "Quintuple Moat." This five-layer defensive architecture is engineered to secure permanent consumer recall and bypass the "search engine tax" that currently erodes industry margins:

7-Character Mnemonic Domain: buyrego.com — engineered for high-recall direct-type traffic



Dual-Channel National Vanity Numbers: 877-BUY-REGO (Consumer/Listing Acquisition) and 833-BUY-REGO (Agent Success).



Direct-Command Tagline: "buy real estate, go!" — an instruction-based CTA designed for immediate brand recall.



bestimation™ Logic: A new category of professional-grade home valuation that protects homeowner equity by correcting algorithmic AVM errors and valuation bias through expert-led audits.



Exclusive Credentials: Led by a founder holding dual-status as a Certified Real Estate Appraiser and Designated Managing Broker, ensuring "Ground Truth" data logic.

"The industry has hit a wall with black-box algorithms that leave homeowners financially vulnerable," says Jeff Knize, whose history of scaling national digital assets to #1 rankings serves as the foundation for the buyrego™ logic. "Our architecture protects the homeowner's position by providing the verified precision required to manage equity, while fueling the AI-driven mortgage and brokerage sectors with reliable Truth Data."

Central to the launch is bestimation™, addressing market variances that 2026 case studies have shown to reach as high as 33% compared to standard automated valuation models (AVMs) in high-volume corridors like Cook and DuPage Counties. By providing a four-tier audit—spanning from r-CMA (Expert Review) to i-CMA (Interior Audit)—bestimation™ delivers a level of accuracy previously unavailable in the instant-valuation space.

The buyrego™ roadmap is scaling toward a 3,000-town national rollout, powered by infrastructure vetted for the Google Cloud Scale AI Tier. The platform is already penetrating high-intent organic search, consistently appearing in Top 10 rankings alongside legacy portals for the Naperville Home Value Estimator and other premier markets including Hinsdale and Oak Brook.

Homeowners and enterprise partners can analyze local accuracy and find out how much is my home worth at buyrego.com.

About buyrego™:

Based in Naperville, IL, buyrego™ focuses on mnemonic brand command and high-precision valuation data. Real estate services are provided through Buyrego Realty, LLC, a licensed Illinois brokerage. buyrego™ and bestimation™ are pending trademarks.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE: Jeff Knize is a Certified Appraiser and Managing Broker licensed in Illinois. bestimation™ results are intended for informational purposes and do not constitute a formal appraisal for lending or litigation purposes.

