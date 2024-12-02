BuySellVouchers Digital Goods Marketplace Expands Horizons with 50+ New Gift Card Categories

Users can now benefit from a broader range of gift cards for their everyday needs, including options for home and garden, fashion, tech, and more

MAKATI, Philippines, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at BuySellVouchers is pleased to announce the launch of more than 50 new gift card categories to its already expansive selection of digital gift cards.

BuySellVouchers first debuted in 2012, and today, this Philippines-based company offers a global support team working together to deliver the most impressive one-stop online marketplace for gaming and entertainment needs. It provides a platform for gift card sellers and buyers to meet in a trusted hub to perform the transaction.

The platform continues its forward march as a user-friendly gift card marketplace.

"We're pleased to announce the addition of 50+ new gift card categories to BuySellVouchers, offering users a wider range of options to suit their needs," said a BuySellVouchers spokesperson. "This expansion opens up opportunities for both buyers and sellers, with categories ranging from entertainment and gaming to retail and everyday services. It's a step forward in making our platform more versatile and valuable for everyone."

Some of the exciting additions that were just announced include Ace Hardware, Kmart, Pottery Barn, Banana Republic, Carter's, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, SiriusXM, Indigo, and Walgreens. Sellers are currently invited to add their gift cards to the newly added categories including Home & Garden, Fashion, Food, Retail & Shopping, Entertainment, Travel, Beauty, Electronics, Gaming, and Others.

In addition to the mentioned categories, BuySellVouchers is a particularly popular destination for fans of gift cards such as:

iTunes,

Amazon,

PUBG,

Nintendo,

Free Fire,

Xbox,

PlayStation,

Razer Gold,

Steam,

Apex Legends,

Roblox,

Spotify.

The BuySellVouchers marketplace hosts more than 170,000 sales per month and serves thousands of new users each month. Offering an unmatched shopping experience, exceptional customer support, and incredibly low fees (just 1% for both buyers and sellers). The website has become the go-to destination for digital gift card shoppers worldwide. BuySellVouchers is especially popular among crypto users due to its acceptance of cryptocurrencies as payment methods, including:

Tether (USDT TRC20/ERC20/BEP20),

(USDT TRC20/ERC20/BEP20), Bitcoin ,

, Litecoin ,

, Ethereum .

While BuySellVouchers offers numerous benefits, users consistently praise the platform for its exceptional convenience and robust security. BuySellVouchers is among the most trusted digital gift card marketplaces worldwide and is proud to continue its tradition of excellence as it expands.

Learn more now by visiting https://www.buysellvouchers.com/.

Buysellvouchers Official Store: https://www.buysellvouchers.com/en/seller/info/BSV.Official.Store/

ABOUT BUYSELLVOUCHERS

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the Philippines, BuySellVouchers has become one of the leading online hubs for buying and selling gift cards. Over time, the platform has established itself as a reputable marketplace, attracting gift card traders globally and becoming a favored choice for many within the community.

CONTACT

BuySellVouchers

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +37127114990

Facebook: @BuySellVouchers

Twitter/X: @VouchersBuySell

Website: https://www.buysellvouchers.com

SOURCE BuySellVouchers