BuySellVouchers.com Gift Card Marketplace Expands Regional Payment Options to Enhance Global Accessibility

Gift card shoppers can now enjoy a more seamless online experience with the new bank transfer payment option available at BuySellVouchers.com Official Store

MAKATI, Philippines, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BuySellVouchers.com team has announced the introduction of new payment options via the Tazapay payment provider, marking a milestone for this ever-growing gift card hub that continues to offer new benefits for its international customers.

Tazapay is a global payments platform that simplifies cross-border transactions by offering secure and seamless payment options. It supports multiple methods, including local bank transfers, ensuring compliance and transparency. Tazapay enables businesses to expand their reach and provides customers with a smooth, reliable payment experience worldwide.

Debuting in 2012, the BuySellVouchers platform has become a popular hub for gift card trading. Customers worldwide find BuySellVouchers.com a simple, fast, and convenient option for gift card purchases.

Digital products buyers and sellers can find a wide variety of popular gift card options, including:

Razer Gold,

Nintendo,

PlayStation,

iTunes,

Roblox,

Yalla Ludo,

PUBG,

Amazon,

Spotify,

Xbox,

Jawaker,

Garena Free Fire,

Steam,

Blizzard,

Mobile Legends.

Popular categories such as Games, Mobile Top-ups, VoIP, Software, Prepaid Vouchers, Restaurants, and Gift Cards ensure shoppers can easily find exactly what they are looking for.

This is particularly relevant in today's market, where more people than ever are turning to digital gift cards.

The gift card market is steadily growing, driven by the increasing popularity and availability of online digital gift cards like those offered on the BuySellVouchers marketplace. In recent years, BuySellVouchers has consistently introduced new ways for customers to purchase e-products, expanding its global reach. By offering a wide range of payment options—including cryptocurrencies USDT TRC20 & ERC20, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USD Coin, DAI, and more — the platform has made its services accessible to customers worldwide.

Thanks to Tazapay integration, BuySellVouchers customers can now obtain gift cards using bank transfers, and many other payment systems, including:

Shopeepay

Dana

OVO

QRIS

VNPT Pay

ZaloPay

Revolut

UPI

PayNow

PayID

Alipay

Payeasy

SPEI

FPX

SEPA

It should be noted that the payment methods provided in the Buysellvouchers Official Store synchronize with the user's region.

Thanks to the cooperation with Tazapay, plans are underway to integrate credit card payments as well.

"We are glad to cooperate with Tazapay," said the BuySellVouchers.com spokesperson. "This will benefit our existing shoppers around the world, and we also hope to attract new clients."

Today, the BuySellVouchers marketplace stands out as a convenient platform for buying and selling gift cards online, offering some of the lowest commission rates in the industry—just 1% for sellers and 0.5% for buyers.

Plus, BuySellVouchers offers instant product delivery, ensuring customers receive their digital products immediately after purchase. Shoppers can confidently use the BuySellVouchers website and enjoy discounted gift cards from a variety of popular brands.

For more information about BuySellVouchers and the new payment options, visit https://www.buysellvouchers.com/.

ABOUT BUYSELLVOUCHERS

Founded in 2012 and currently located in the Philippines, BuySellVouchers has emerged as one of the leading online hubs for gift card traders. Over time, the website has established itself as a reputable online marketplace, attracting digital product traders globally and becoming a favored choice within the community.

CONTACT

BuySellVouchers

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +371 27114990

Facebook: @BuySellVouchers

Twitter/X: @VouchersBuySell

Website: https://www.buysellvouchers.com

SOURCE BuySellVouchers.com