BuyWander Brings Treasure-Hunt Shopping to Sacramento with New Warehouse Opening

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BuyWander, the fast-growing retail returns marketplace redefining how customers shop, save, and reduce waste, today announced the grand opening of its newest warehouse store in the Sacramento region, located at 2080 Enterprise Blvd., Suite 100, West Sacramento, CA 95691.

This opening marks another major milestone in BuyWander's mission to make retail returns more affordable, sustainable, and accessible—while helping retailers large and small unlock more value from returned and overstocked inventory.

On BuyWander.com, every shopping experience feels like a treasure hunt. Every item starts at just $1 in a no-reserve online auction, with all purchases picked up locally at the warehouse. There's no shipping and no delivery—just unbeatable deals in your own community, plus 7-day hassle-free returns. We have online auctions ending 7 days a week and we are open for business!

"Sacramento is a hardworking, value-driven community, and that makes it a perfect fit for BuyWander," said Jordan Allen, Co-Founder and CEO of BuyWander. "We're excited to give families a new way to stretch their dollars, keep great products out of landfills, and help retailers find smarter, more sustainable paths for their returns."

The new West Sacramento warehouse will serve as a regional hub for returned and overstocked goods from leading national retailers. Shoppers can browse thousands of items online each week—ranging from electronics and home goods to tools, apparel, toys, and outdoor gear—then pick them up locally.

"This store is all about making shopping fun again," said Brock Kowalchuk, Co-Founder and CFO. "Everything starts at $1, you never know what you'll find, and it feels good knowing you're saving money while supporting a more sustainable retail model."

The Sacramento-area location is part of BuyWander's rapidly growing network of local marketplaces designed to make returns resale faster, fairer, and more efficient. By partnering directly with retailers and logistics providers, BuyWander helps reduce retail waste while creating high-velocity local marketplaces that benefit both consumers and brands.

The West Sacramento BuyWander warehouse features:

Thousands of new items weekly, all starting at $1

Local pickup only — no shipping, no hassle

Eco-friendly resale model keeping products out of landfills

Community partnerships promoting reuse and sustainability

7-day hassle-free returns

About BuyWander:

BuyWander is a retail returns marketplace transforming how people shop, save, and reduce waste. Founded in 2024, BuyWander partners with major retailers to resell returned and overstocked products through $1 no-reserve auctions and local pickup warehouse experiences. With a commitment to sustainability and community impact, BuyWander operates warehouse stores and logistics hubs across the U.S., with continued expansion planned through 2026.

BuyWander is tackling a massive and accelerating problem— $890B in retail returns that national retailers aren't built to resell. BuyWander sells retail returns fast with local pickup and 7 day returns. Our team is working around the clock building a high-velocity online marketplace with crazy deals!!

