buywith Launches New Livestream Shopping Features And Welcomes James D'adamo, Former Director Of Fashion And Luxury At Hearst, To Lead Client Growth In The Us

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- buywith , a rapidly growing Livestream Shopping start-up, has announced today the launch of new features:

Multihost feature - perfect for brands looking to combine the power of influencers to drive traffic to the sessions with brand ambassadors' product expertise.

- perfect for brands looking to combine the power of influencers to drive traffic to the sessions with brand ambassadors' product expertise. Spotlight feature - allows a high-precision product view.

- allows a high-precision product view. Desktop version - enables easy access to the session from any device, without an app download.

"We are excited to launch this new set of live video shopping features that comes to complement buywith's zero-friction patent-pending technology. buywith platform is the only one in its category that doesn't require integration, costly studio equipment, or app download, enabling brands to get started with Livestream shopping in a matter of days, without a heavy investment," said Adi Ronen Almagor , the CEO and Co-Founder of buywith.

buywith has recently welcomed James D'Adamo as the Head of Sales, to lead the US market expansion. Before joining buywith, James D'Adamo was the Group Advertising Director of Fashion and Luxury at Hearst Magazines' Media Solutions Group, and as the Executive Style Director of O, The Oprah Magazine. James said, "The retail industry is entering a new era, and I'm excited to help innovative brands to harness the power of social commerce with buywith's groundbreaking technology."

About buywith

buywith is a platform for retailers and brands, influencers, and celebrities to host Livestream shopping events with their followers on brands' websites through patent-pending technology. buywith, unlike other Livestream shopping solutions, doesn't require an app download. buywith creates multi-dimensional live shopping experiences that help brands capture high-value customers and shoppers discover precisely the products they need, empowering content creators worldwide.

The Livestream Shopping trend is booming in China and growing in the US, estimated to become a $6 billion market this year and $25 billion by 2023.

The company was founded in 2018 by Adi Ronen (CEO & Co-Founder) and Eyal Sinai (CTO & Co-Founder) with offices in Tel Aviv and New York. buywith is working with world-class brands in the fashion and beauty industries across the US, Europe, and the Middle East and is backed by private investors and VCs from Europe and the US.

For more information, please visit https://www.buywith.com or contact Ms. Liel Anisenko at [email protected]

SOURCE buywith

Related Links

https://www.buywith.com

