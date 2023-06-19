Buzz Dealer Group Appoints Tzur Rupin as CMO; Omer Otmi will take his position as VP of Operations

AGIOS TYCHONAS, Cyprus, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently opening an additional office in Cyprus, and initiating a partnership with Queer Holdings, the leading digital marketing firm Buzz Dealer is announcing strategic realignments within the executive team. Tzur Rupin, formerly the VP of Operations for the company, will be appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Buzz Dealer Group while Omer Otmi, the former Head of SEO and Partnerships will be taking over as the VP of Operations.

Omer Otmi and Tzur Rupin at the Forex Expo Cyprus (PRNewsfoto/Buzz Dealer)
In addition, the company is continuing to recruit additional staff members for leading SEO and ORM-related roles in both of its branches. All in all, the company has nearly doubled its team in Israel in the past few months, alongside manning the Cyprus office.

Tzur Rupin has been working for Buzz Dealer Group since 2018 and has been working closely with Uri Samet, the CEO of Buzz Dealer Group, for more than a decade, serving in a number of leadership key roles, such as developing and managing the strategic and operational side of the firm. Rupin has extensive experience in online marketing in a variety of aspects in the marketing world, including SEO, PPC, ORM, ASO, digital PR and outreach, social media marketing, email marketing, strategic planning, brand management, market research and analysis, and more.

Previously, Rupin worked at the tech startup Interacting Technology, and was in charge of the startup's analytics, SEO, CRO and revenue for the company's main vertical - the Moovz app. Rupin holds a bachelor degree in economics and business administration from the Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo and also holds a degree in practical engineering. 

Remarking on his new role in the company, Rupin stated: "It's an honor for me to be appointed as Buzz Dealer's CMO, marketing is in my blood and I'm very excited to get to work and march the firm to the top of the marketing world". Uri Samet, CEO of Buzz Dealer Group, commented that "Tzur has been an integral part of Buzz Dealer's success from our first day working together, he is a natural leader and passionate about marketing. I'm sure that Tzur would be the right person for this position."

Omer Otmi has been with the firm since 2018 and served as the head of SEO and partnerships, working closely with Rupin and taking on additional key roles in the firm's rise to success. Otmi possesses vast experience in organic marketing and digital PR, while specializing in SEO, media outreach and strategic partnerships.

"This is a huge step forward for me and for Buzz Dealer," Otmi commented. "I'm thankful for the opportunity and I intend to do whatever it takes to achieve the firm's goals, reach new heights and provide value to our clients and partners." Samet added that "it is most natural for Omer to be the next VP of operations."

About Buzz Dealer

Formed in 2009 by a group of experts in the field of online marketing, Buzz Dealer today provides digital marketing solutions for clients from all over the world and in more than 30 different languages. Amongst the services the company is widely known for, online reputation management (ORM), search engine optimization (SEO), app store optimization (ASO) and performance marketing stand out.

Over the years, Buzz Dealer has managed to become officially certified as a Google and Facebook Marketing partner, and has earned some prestigious industry awards. As of today, over 30 skilled employees work for Buzz Dealer around the world as content creators, analysts, SEO and ORM specialists, campaigners, marketers and more.

