LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI engines increasingly become the primary channel for search and discovery, Buzz Dealer is setting a new industry benchmark by launching its 'GEO-First' Framework. This strategy helps businesses master generative engine optimization (GEO) to ensure they remain the top recommendation in AI-generated answers.

This new initiative builds on the agency's recent announcement regarding specialized AI optimization services . The approach provides a clear roadmap for brands to move beyond traditional keywords and focus on becoming a trusted source for LLMs. The GEO-First Framework is built around two pillars that define how brands win trust in AI environments:

Generative Engine Discoverability: Moving beyond SEO rankings, GEO Discoverability ensures brands are included in the answers AI engines generate. Rather than optimizing for keywords alone, the framework aligns topical authority so generative systems like ChatGPT and Gemini can accurately present a brand's value within AI responses.

Generative Engine Sentiment: Visibility without trust fails to convert. GEO Sentiment ensures that when AI engines recommend a brand, they do it confidently without negative qualifiers or outdated info. By monitoring how AI describes a brand and correcting sentiment drift, the framework protects credibility at the consideration stage.

Together, these pillars ensure brands are positioned as authoritative choices when it matters most.

"We are entering a time where your brand's reputation isn't just what you tell customers, but what an AI tells them about you," said Uri Samet, CEO of Buzz Dealer. "Our GEO-First Framework is about giving businesses control. We've designed this so that when a customer asks an AI for a recommendation, our clients are included in the authoritative answer."

By prioritizing these signals and utilizing digital PR, Buzz Dealer helps brands in industries like finance and tech stay ahead. The agency's approach ensures that as search habits shift, clients don't just survive change, they lead it.

The GEO-First Framework is the foundation of Buzz Dealer's Organic Traffic Optimization. By introducing GEO as a service , Buzz Dealer offers a tangible way for companies to protect their image and grow in the AI-driven market in 2026.

About Buzz Dealer

Founded in 2008, Buzz Dealer is a digital marketing agency specializing in GEO, Online Reputation Management, and Digital PR. The agency helps brands navigate digital challenges with strategies that build long-term trust and visibility.





