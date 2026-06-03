Buzz Health Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

Independent assessment validates that the platforms powering Buzz Health's prescription savings, adjudication, and marketplace technology meet rigorous standards for data protection and risk management.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzz Health™, a healthcare technology company driving connection across the prescription ecosystem, today announced that six platforms underpinning its prescription technology infrastructure have earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The in-scope systems include the Buzz Health Platform (BHP) API Suite, BHP Data Suite, and BHP Discount-Card Web Platform; the Buzz Health Adjudication Platform; the RxCompare®Marketplace Web Platform; and RxCompare-SmartBIN™ technology.

The HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that Buzz Health has met requirements defined by a leading cybersecurity assurance authority, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively across the systems that support prescription savings, real-time claims adjudication, and marketplace operations for pharmacies, health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and employers.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"Every link in the prescription journey depends on trust, from the health plan administering a benefit to the pharmacy filling a script," said Joseph Kleiman, President of Buzz Health. "HITRUST i1 Certification provides independent validation that our platforms safeguard sensitive information at every connection point. For the pharmacies, PBMs, health plans, and employers that integrate with our technology, this milestone offers concrete assurance that security and operational maturity are built into the foundation of how we route prescription data."

HITRUST i1 Certification confirms that the in-scope platforms operate under cybersecurity controls assessed against current threats and recognized frameworks. The more comprehensive HITRUST i1 Certification builds on the HITRUST e1 Certification that Buzz Health achieved in July 2025. The achievement also extends Buzz Health's existing SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report and HIPAA compliance, strengthening an enterprise-grade security posture across the company's prescription technology stack.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, EVP, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST Certification demonstrates Buzz Health is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About Buzz Health

Buzz Health is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent, customizable prescription solutions through its integrated platforms, including BuzzRx, RxCompare, and its proprietary Buzz Health Adjudication Technology. Designed for scale and flexibility, Buzz Health's technology helps streamline pharmacy operations, optimize claims in real time, and improve access and affordability across the prescription ecosystem. By serving as the intelligence layer behind prescription savings and benefit navigation, Buzz Health enables measurable cost reductions, improved adherence, and better health outcomes.

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SOURCE Buzz Health