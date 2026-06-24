Buzz Health Chief Analytics Officer Edith Edwards Named to Becker's Hospital Review "Women in Health IT to Know" List

Recognition honors analytics leadership focused on improving patient access to affordable medications

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzz Health™, a healthcare technology company driving connection across the prescription ecosystem, today announced that Chief Analytics Officer Edith Edwards has been named to Becker's Hospital Review's 2026 "Women in Health IT to Know" list. The annual list, curated by Becker's editorial team, honors 170 women whose leadership in health information technology produces meaningful, measurable change across healthcare.

As Chief Analytics Officer, Edwards leads Buzz Health's pricing, network, and client reporting functions, overseeing analytics strategy across the enterprise. Her work is focused on a single priority: helping improve prescription affordability and access. Through rigorous, privacy-first analytics practices, she and her team help pharmacy clients and discount card partners measure and improve the reach of their affordability programs while protecting patient privacy.

"Edith's analytics leadership is driven by one question: is the patient walking out of that pharmacy with their medication?" said Joseph Kleiman, President of Buzz Health. "Her recognition by Becker's reflects the standard she has set across our organization—rigorous, responsible, and always centered on the needs of the patients and partners we serve."

Most recently, Edwards launched Buzz Health's enterprise client reporting package, giving pharmacy clients daily visibility into key performance metrics across their prescription discount programs, including claims volume, same-day reversal rates, and other operational indicators. That transparency helps clients identify where their programs are working and where affordability gaps remain, particularly for underinsured patients most reliant on discounted medications.

Edwards brings more than 28 years of experience in consumer analytics and enterprise data to her role, leading initiatives at Fortune 500 companies across tourism, financial services, retail, and logistics before applying her expertise to healthcare. During her tenure with Buzz Health, she advanced from Director to Vice President to Chief Analytics Officer and was elevated to the Board of Directors in 2020. Patient data protection is central to her leadership approach. Every model and report is grounded in aggregate, de-identified analysis, reinforced by the company's HITRUST certifications, HIPAA compliance, and SOC 2 Type 2 attestation.

"Behind every data point is a person," said Edwards. "In healthcare, that often means a patient at the pharmacy counter deciding whether they can afford to fill a prescription. When our work helps that person walk away with their medication in hand, that's the kind of impact that matters most to me."

About Buzz Health

Buzz Health is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent, customizable prescription solutions through its integrated platforms, including BuzzRx, RxCompare, and its proprietary Buzz Health Adjudication Technology. Designed for scale and flexibility, Buzz Health's technology helps streamline pharmacy operations, optimize claims in real time, and improve access and affordability across the prescription ecosystem. By serving as the intelligence layer behind prescription savings and benefit navigation, Buzz Health enables measurable cost reductions, improved adherence, and better health outcomes.

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SOURCE Buzz Health